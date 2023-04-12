USD/CNH: First part of the zigzag is similar to the leading diagonal

The USDCNH currency can build a double zigzag w-x-y of the cycle degree. On the current chat, we see that the intervening wave x has been completed, which has the form of a double zigzag of the primary degree.
It is assumed that the initial part of the actionary wave Y is being constructed on the last section of the chart. Perhaps it will take the form of a standard zigzag.
Now the first wave is being formed, most likely, it takes the form of a leading diagonal.
The price in the last intermediate wave (5) may rise to 7.077. At that level, wave (5) will be at 123.6% of impulse (3). Let's consider an option in which the construction of the cycle intervening wave x will continue. It may take the form of a triple zigzag.
In this case, the primary intervening wave, which has the form of an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z), could end. At the time of writing, the price is in the actionary wave.
It is possible that will take the form of a standard zigzag, as shown in the chart. Its end is expected near 6.650. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of wave.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.