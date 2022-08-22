The USDCNH formation shows the primary zigzag pattern Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, which in the long term seems to be forming a cycle correction IV. This pattern today looks completed in two parts out of three.
The last primary wave Ⓒ takes the form of an intermediate 5-wave impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
Perhaps the last intermediate wave (5) is currently under development. It is assumed that it will take the form of a minor impulse 1-2-3-4-5. For its full completion, two parts are needed – sub-waves 4 and 5. Growth in these parts is possible to the level of 6.981.
At that level, sub-wave (5) will be at 76.4% of wave (3).
An alternative option shows that the construction of the entire cycle correction IV has already been completed. It took the form not of a simple zigzag, but of a double zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
Thus, if this assumption is correct, the market may begin to move in a downward direction, forming the final cycle wave V.
Most likely, wave V will have the form of a primary impulse, as shown in the chart. And it will complete its pattern near 6.365. At that level, sub-wave V will be at 61.8% of impulse III (it is not visible on the chart).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
