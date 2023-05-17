Share:

General trend

- While most currencies are flat during the Asian session, USD/CNH breaks 7.00 for the first time in 5 months.

- Australian wages mostly in line with expectations. While y/y figures are the highest since 2012 the AUD is roughly flat.

- US equity FUTs are slightly higher.

- The Nikkei 225 is again leading Asia with gains amid stronger-than-expected GDP figures, as it breaks the key 30,000 level. Only Korea’s Kospi has also managed to move ahead into positive territory while HK, Shanghai and ASX-200 all lag.

- On the US debt ceiling Pres Biden and House Speaker McCarthy met overnight but nothing concrete resulted.

- Aussie jobs figures due on Thurs.

- NZ budget is due on Thurs.

- HK TECH EPS remain in focus (Tencent after market close, BABA on Thurs).

- Finally, Fed-speak to continue this week from various members, culminating in Chair Powell Friday 11am EDT.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 -0.8% at 7,179.

- (AU) Australia Q1 wage price index Q/Q: 0.8% V 0.9%E; Y/Y: 3.7% V 3.6%E [y/y highest since Sept quarter 2012].

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Jun 2035 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5641%; bid-to-cover: 3.66x.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: Quad leaders meeting will no longer be in Sydney next week; Instead to meet in Japan (Pres Biden cancels trip to return to DC for US debt crisis talks).

- (NZ) ANZ now sees New Zealand RBNZ raising official cash rate (OCR) to 5.75% in July (currently 5.25%).

- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -0.9%.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.1% at 19,956.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,281.

- (CN) China Apr New Home Prices M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9748 v 6.9506 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 29, 2022].

- (CN) China NDRC: In Apr approved CNY98.0B in fixed-asset investment projects.

- (CN) China PBOC to issue CNY25.0B in 3-month and 1-year bills in Hong Kong on May23rd (Tues).

- (CN) China Money Supply Growth May Have Peaked, cites analysts: Securities Journal.

- (US) Commerce Sec Raimondo: US should be aggressive in enforcing trade rules and anti-dumping duties on steel.

- USD/CNH Rises above 7.00 [first time since Dec 28th 2022].

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens 0.2% at 29,912 (one and a half year high).

- (JP) Nikkei 225 rises to 30,000 [highest since late Sept 2021].

- (JP) Japan Q1 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% V 0.2%E; annualized Q/Q: 1.6% V 0.8%E.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida to meet Executives from 7 major semiconductor companies including TSMC and Intel on Thursday - Japan press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Economy Min Goto: Government to spread recognition that economy will not return to deflation.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens flat at 2,479.

- (KR) Canada PM Trudeau: Will work with South Korea on zero-emissions energy sources.

Other Asia

- (US) President Biden vetos bill that would resume some solar panel tariffs on 4 Southeast Asian nations (Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam).

- (TH) Thailand Move Forward-led coalition to hold government formation talks on Wed (May 17th).

- (SG) Singapore Apr Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: +2.7% v +18.4% prior; Y/Y: -9.8% v -8.3% prior.

North America

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Reiterates still a ways to go to defeat inflation; Pressure on Fed will be "enormous" if unemployment starts to rise and inflation remains sticky.

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (FOMC voter): Still some potential for a soft landing; should be 'high bar' to change Fed balance sheet plan.

- (US) Congressional leaders believe it will take up to 10 days to move any bipartisan agreement; GOP leadership has reportedly informally considered voting on the debt limit and cuts separately – Punchbowl.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: President Biden agreed to appoint a couple of people from his administration to negotiate directly with my team on debt ceiling - post White House meeting.

- (CA) Canada Apr CPI M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 4.4% V 4.1%E (1st annual pace acceleration in 10 months).

- (US) Apr advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.4% V 0.8%E; Retail Sales (EX-AUTO) M/M: 0.4% V 0.4%E.

Europe

- (EU) Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 1.3% V 1.3%E.

- (DE) IMF on Germany: See inflation falling to 4.5% by end-2023; growth will remain muted in the near term.

- (EU) ECB's Holzmann (Austria): ECB hopefully moving toward a terminal rate somewhere above 4%; Does not think Core CPI will calm down much more in 2023 - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.4%; Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Nikkei 225 +0.9%; Kospi +0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, DAX +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0861 – 1.0864 ; JPY 136.30– 136.70 ; AUD 0.6645 – 0.6771 ; NZD 0.6226– 0.6252.

- Gold flat at $1,994/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $70.70/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.6707/lb.