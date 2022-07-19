The internal structure of the USDCNH pair hints at the primary zigzag pattern Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, which in the long term forms a cycle correction IV. The correction model today looks completed in two parts out of three.
The last primary wave Ⓒ takes the form of an intermediate 5-wave impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
The current structure may indicate that the market has completed the construction of a bullish intermediate impulse (3), and at the moment an intermediate correction (4) is forming in the market, taking the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y near 6.543. At that level, intermediate correction will be at 61.8% of impulse (3).
After the end of the correction (4), the market growth may resume within the final sub-wave (5) above the level of 6.839 marked by impulse (3).
An alternative scenario shows that the construction of the entire cycle correction IV could already be completed. It took the form not of a simple zigzag, but of a double zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
Thus, if this assumption is correct, the market may begin to move in a downward direction, forming the final cycle wave V.
Most likely, wave V will complete its development in the area of the previous minimum of 6.302, marked by impulse III. Moreover, at that level, wave V will be at 61.8% of impulse III. Therefore, the probability of achieving this coefficient is high.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
