As written for Copper to ranges for Monday trade as follows: Bottom 4.6484 and top at 4.6952 and 4.6992. Actual trade range yesterday was 4.7018 to 4.6659 or 0.0359 points.

USD/CLP, the Chilean Peso as reported Sunday bottom at 720.87 and top at 728.13.

Actual range 720.11 to 725.71 or 5.6 pips. USD/CLP and Copper ran 5.6 to 3.59 points. The Copper price is located within USD/CLP.

USD/CLP opens today in Santiago 722.88 while Copper closed at 4.6810.

USD/CLP bottom today is located at 719.26 and top at 723.50 or 4.24 pips total.

Copper bottoms today at 4.6575 and top at 4.6845 2.7 points.

Copper and USD/CLP runs today at 4.24 Vs 2.7.

USD/CLP weekly range as reported was 718.99 to 730.24 or 11.25 points. The new weekly range as of this trade day is located from 740.74 to 723.06 or 17.68 pips. As written due to larger USD/CLP ranges, Copper will see a broarder move this week. USD/CLP allows the move.

Exchange rates not only predict exchange rates but also forecast perfectly Commodities, stock markets, Gold, Silver and Metals and any financial instrument traded in today's markets. The price of Commodities, stock markets and any financial instrument is located within the exchange rate and won't ever leave. Its mathematically impossible to trade outside the exchange rate. The commodity and financial instrument was designed to trade within the exchange rate.

Not required is knowledge to exchange rates nor Commodities, stock markets and any financial instrument. Not required is charts, graphs, Fibs, stops and technical analysis. Not required is monetary policy, Covid, economics, economic announcements, taper no taper and 90% to all what readers must suffer through every trade day.

The market price doesn't care about such things as economics and fundamentals because its also located within the day, weekly and long term price. To know prices beforehand then this will be seen.

The reality to markets then and now is interest rates as the driving force to every market price on the planet including most vital exchange rates, the forecaster of all prices.