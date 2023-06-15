USD/JPY bounces back
The US dollar bounced after the Fed signalled another 50 bp hike by year-end despite a pause. The pair has consolidated its gains along the 20-day SMA (139.00) after rising above the key supply zone around 138.00. The latest surge above 140.90 has prompted sellers to cover and could pave the way for a bullish continuation with 142.00 as the next threshold. This would confirm the upward skew and attract buyers in hope of an extension to 145.00. 140.10 is the closest support as the RSI shot into the overbought area.
NZD/USD turns lower
The New Zealand dollar softened after traders sold the news as the Fed held interest rates steady. The pair came under pressure at a previous demand zone 0.6240-0.6250 after clearing the former daily support of 6.1400. The RSI’s overbought condition has put a strain on follow-through bids as buyers started to take some chips off the table. 0.6140 is the closest support to see if there is any renewed interest. Failing that, a deeper retracement would expose the base of the breakout rally at 0.6080 from last week.
US30 sees correction
The Dow Jones broke lower on profit-taking after the FOMC kept options open in a mildly hawkish manner. A pop above the daily resistance of 34250 was a sign that the bulls had doubled down on the rebound, putting this year’s high of 34500 within reach. However, a break below the psychological level of 34000 at the base of the latest surge is an opportunity for the bulls to catch their breath, making 34200 a fresh resistance. 33800 is the next support and 33450 on the 20-day SMA the bulls’ second layer of defence.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with modest losses above 1.0800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading under pressure while defending 1.0800, following an early uptick to the 1.0850 region. The pair consolidates losses, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather after the Fed's hawkish pause-led upswing. All eyes remain on ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.2650
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2650 heading into Thursday’s London open. The pair retreated from its highest levels since late April 2022. Hawkish Fed halt and mixed UK economic data maintain downside pressure on the major.
Gold bears test $1,930 key support on hawkish Fed bets
Gold Price drops to a three-month low as market players seek solace in the Fed’s hawkish hold, as well as downbeat China data, during the bumper week. That said, the US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
As Fed delivers a “hawkish” pause, attention turns to the ECB
Moving on from last night’s decision, attention will now shift towards today’s ECB rate decision. There appears to be little doubt that we will probably see another 25bps rate hike from the European Central Bank at today’s rate meeting.