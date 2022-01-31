USD/CHF pair has been consolidating within a triangle pattern on the daily chart. Recent candlesticks suggest that buyers have had some difficulties surpassing the upper line of the pattern. Also, the confluence of topping twice around 0.93600 implies a significant resistance area. However, the momentum oscillators indicate a bullish bias with the RSI close to 70 and momentum soaring sharply.

but in the case that bulls can’t gather enough strength to clear the 0.9360 hurdle, the bearish scenario may come into play once the RSI reaches the overbought zone.

The four-hour chart draws a pennant pattern at the verge of the long-term resistance line, indicating that the uptrend is out of steam.

Bulls will need a decisive break above the 0.9321 barrier and the long-term resistance line for the uptrend to resume and lead towards the 0.9360 obstacles.

But momentum oscillators are showing that buying pressures are fading. RSI is already moving in overbought territory, and both the RSI and the momentum are falling from their recent peaks.

Likewise, the positive MACD bar is shrinking after crossing below its signal line.

Conversely, if sellers get back to their seats, a sustained break below this barrier can encourage more sellers to drive the market lower. In that case, 0.9273 is expected to provide support.