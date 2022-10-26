On the 1H timeframe for the USDCHF pair, we see the final part of the proposed large double zigzag consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y. This pattern looks fully completed, that is, the price decline in the cycle wave y, which is the primary standard zigzag, has come to an end.
Currently, there is a development of the initial part of a new corrective trend.
It is assumed that a standard 3-wave zigzag of the primary degree Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ is being constructed.
Perhaps the first two sub-waves Ⓐ-Ⓑ are fully completed, so growth is expected in the direction of the 1.0096 level, in the impulse Ⓒ, the last leg of which takes the form of an ending diagonal 1-2-3-4-5, as shown in the chart.
At that level, wave Ⓒ will be at 123.6% of first impulse Ⓐ.
Alternatively, the cycle pattern may take a more complex form, that is, a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
Thus, if this option is confirmed, we will see a decrease in the price and the construction of the final sub-wave z.
It is possible that the wave z will be at 123.6% of wave y and will complete its pattern near 0.931. And its first part, the primary sub-wave Ⓐ, may end at a minimum of 0.947.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD surges above 1.1600 amid broad USD slide
GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1600, as the US dollar remains under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan.
Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD
Gold climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the greenback. The prospects for further tightening by major central banks could cap any further upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot? Premium
The Bank of Canada (BOC) is on track to deliver another 75 basis points (bps) hike when it concludes its October monetary policy meeting at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday.