USDCHF is turning nicely higher for a fifth after a-b-c drop within wave four that appears complete. More upside in view.

On 4h Chart USDCHF made a nice pullback in the last few days, slow and overlapping which looks like a wave four that can be finished after recent rally out of a downward channel, so be aware of a higher prices into wave five towards 0.9300. If from any reason we see another drop then next support is 0.9090.

USD/CHF 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

