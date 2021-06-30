USDCHF is turning nicely higher for a fifth after a-b-c drop within wave four that appears complete. More upside in view.
On 4h Chart USDCHF made a nice pullback in the last few days, slow and overlapping which looks like a wave four that can be finished after recent rally out of a downward channel, so be aware of a higher prices into wave five towards 0.9300. If from any reason we see another drop then next support is 0.9090.
USD/CHF 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.