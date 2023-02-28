USD/CHF: Sideways correction completion may indicate a further fall

The USDCHF pair seems to be forming a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development.
It is assumed that the wave Ⓩ can end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Wave (A) is a 5-wave bearish impulse, wave (B) has a horizontal internal structure of a double three W-X-Y.
Thus, the formation of the final intermediate wave (C) can be expected in the near future. It is possible that it will be at 76.4% of impulse (A), and will end near 0.871.
Alternatively, the development of correction (B) may continue. Its structure is similar to the double three W-X-Y.
At the moment, two parts have been completed in it - the minor sub-waves W and X. Both of these sub-waves are similar to double zigzags of the minute degree ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ.
To confirm this scenario, the last minor wave Y is needed, it can also be a minute double zigzag.
It is likely that the bulls will send the market to the level of 0.960, which is on the resistance line.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
