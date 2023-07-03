USD/CHF
USDCHF jumped in European trading on Monday, as inflation in Switzerland fell significantly in June, increasing pressure on franc.
Swiss CPI dropped to 1.7% from 2.2% in May and below 1.8% forecast, returning to the SNB’s 0%-2% target zone for the first time since January 2022.
Lower inflation made the Swiss franc less attractive, although markets still expect the central bank to raise interest rates at least one more time, despite favorable June CPI numbers.
Fresh post-data advance is pressuring pivotal 0.90 resistance zone (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of 0.9147/0.8901) which also marks the ceiling of the range of past three weeks, break of which would generate strong bullish signal on completion of a higher base at 0.8900 zone (June 16-22).
Technical studies on daily chart are improving, but 14-d momentum is still in negative territory, suggesting that the downside will remain vulnerable if 0.90 zone resists another attack.
Rising 10DMA (0.8961) offers solid support, which should keep the downside protected to maintain fresh bullish bias.
Res: 0.9016; 0.9053; 0.9080; 0.9110.
Sup: 0.8961; 0.8936; 0.8923; 0.8901.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
