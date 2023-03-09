The USD/CHF has stalled ahead of US jobs report on Friday, as the dollar bulls pause for breather. But the path of least resistance remains to the upside for the greenback, as I have explained in this video.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
