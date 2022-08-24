The current USDCHF structure on the 1-hour timeframe shows the final part of a large triple zigzag consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y-x-z.
It is possible that the price reduction in the intervening wave x, which is a double zigzag, has recently come to an end. Currently, there is a development of the actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
It is likely that the wave z will be a standard 3-wave zigzag of the primary degree.
It is assumed that in the next coming trading days, market participants could see the development of sub-waves, as shown on the chart, near 1.023.
At that level, cycle wave z will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave y.
Alternatively, the construction of the bearish intervening wave x has not yet come to an end. This wave can be more complex in its form, that is, it may take the form of a triple zigzag rather than a double zigzag.
Thus, the confirmation of this option could be a reduction in the price and the construction of the final sub-wave.
It is possible that the wave will strive for equality with the previous actionary wave, and therefore its end is possible near the level of 0.917.
The probability of achieving this coefficient is high.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
