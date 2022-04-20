Spotlight on USDCHF. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

USD/CHF

Looking at USDCHF Chart, we can see the steady climb from the 0.9325 range on the 14th of April to the 0.9425 range on the 15th and consolidating around the 0.945 range with relative ease the following days. Earlier in today’s session, it climbed to the 0.95 range, reaching as high as 0.953, and was last found trading at the 0.951 range. The closest support can be found at the 0.945 and the closest temporary overhead resistance can be deemed at the 0.953 range.

Today we could expect to climb towards the 0.953 resistance level and consolidate.

However, if it doesn’t manage to hold the current level then a move towards the 0.945 support can be expected.