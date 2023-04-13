USD/CHF: Bearish trend takes the form of an ending diagonal

The USDCHF pair most likely forms a triple zigzag pattern Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development.
The primary wave Ⓩ can end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Wave (A) is a 5-wave bearish impulse, wave (B) has a horizontal internal structure of a double three W-X-Y.
At the time of writing, the formation of the final intermediate wave (C) is taking place. Perhaps it will be at 76.4% of impulse (A), and will end near 0.872 in the form of an ending diagonal.
And what if the development of correction (B) continues? Let's consider an alternative scenario, where it can take the form of a triple three consisting of sub-waves W-X-Y-X-Z.
The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X have been completed. It is necessary to wait for the development of the minor wave Z.
Probably, the bulls will send the market to 0.943, that is, to the maximum of the wave Y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
