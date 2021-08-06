As per Elliott Wave analysis, USDCHF is coming down within a three-wave A-B-C corrective decline from the highs, but we want to see a completed five wave cycle within wave C before a bullish reversal, so ideal support is around 78,6% Fibonacci retracement and 0.9000 level.
However, any earlier recovery back to the 0.9200 area would be a signal for a completed wave C.
USD/CHF 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
