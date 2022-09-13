The structure of the USDCHF currency shows the final part of a large double zigzag consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y. This pattern looks fully completed.
It is possible that the price reduction in the intervening wave x, which represents the primary standard zigzag, has recently come to an end. Currently, there is a development of the initial part of a new corrective trend.
It is assumed that a standard 3-wave zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ of the primary degree is being constructed.
The first two sub-waves Ⓐ-Ⓑ are probably fully completed, so growth in impulse Ⓒ is expected, as shown on the chart, towards 1.0128.
At that level, wave Ⓒ will be at 123.6% of impulse Ⓐ.
Alternatively, the cycle pattern may take a more complex form, that is, not a double, but a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
Thus, the confirmation of this option will be the reduction of the price and the construction of the final sub-wave z.
Wave z will probably strive for equality with the previous actionary wave y, and therefore its end is possible near 0.917.
The probability of achieving this coefficient is high.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
