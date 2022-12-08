Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bp hike
The Bank of Canada delivered a second straight 50-bp hike on Wednesday, which brought the cash rate to 4.25%. The markets had been split on whether the BoC would raise by 50 bp or 25 bp, pricing in 33 bp ahead of the decision. The move didn’t have an effect on the Canadian dollar, which closed the day unchanged.
The BoC decided on the larger rate move due to strong growth, a tight labour market and high inflation. The rate statement noted that inflation is “still too high” but added that core inflation has been falling, which may indicate that inflationary pressures are “losing momentum.”
What’s next for the BoC? The rate statement contained a significant hint that the Bank may be close to winding up the current tightening cycle, stating that the BoC was “considering whether the policy rate needs to rise further”. This was in contrast to the October meeting when the BoC stated it “expects that the policy interest rate will need to rise further.” This appears to be a dovish shift, in that additional rate hikes are longer a given. The BoC meets next in late January, and the Bank’s rate decision could again go down to the wire, only this time it will be a choice between a 25 bp increase and a pause. Policy makers have some time to gauge the effect of high rates on the domestic economy and they will also be keeping a close eye on developments in Europe, China and the US.
Ahead of next week’s CPI report, the US releases PPI and UoM Inflation Expectations on Friday. There are signs that inflation is weakening, and if this is reflected in Friday’s data, the financial markets could get a boost and the US dollar could lose ground, a scenario we’ve become accustomed to seeing whenever inflation underperforms.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is weak resistance at 1.3681. The next resistance line is 1.3766.
-
USD/CAD has support at 1.3596 and 1.3484.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.