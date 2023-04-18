Inflation data is critical (along with data on GDP and the labor market) for the country's Central Bank in determining the parameters of its monetary policy. The publication of inflation data is given special attention by economists and market participants. Therefore, during the period of this publication, we should expect a sharp increase in volatility in the quotes of the national currency, in this case, the Canadian dollar, and, accordingly, the USD/CAD pair.
Economists' forecast assumes a slowdown in consumer inflation in March to 4.3% from 5.2% a month earlier (in annual terms). At the same time, the annual core CPI decreased, as expected, to 4.2% (from 4.7% in February). This is a negative factor for CAD. Probably, these data will put pressure on it and help the USD/CAD pair to resume growth after 2 days of growth the day before.
If the data does not match the forecast and indicates an increase in inflation, then we should expect a fall in USD/CAD and a retest of important support levels 1.3325, 1.3300 (at the time of publication of this article, the USD/CAD pair was trading near 1.3366). Based on the technical picture, only a breakdown of the 1.3450 resistance level will bring the pair back into the medium-term bull market zone (for more details on the pair's dynamics, see USD/CAD: dynamics scenarios for 04/18/2023). And the first signal to resume long positions on the pair will be a breakdown of the resistance levels 1.3400, 1.3426. Globally, USD/CAD is still in the bull market zone.
Also, during the day, the speech of the head of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem is expected. Its start is scheduled for 15:30 (GMT).
Support levels: 1.3375, 1.3325, 1.3300, 1.3200, 1.3090, 1.3040.
Resistance levels: 1.3400, 1.3426, 1.3450, 1.3525, 1.3600, 1.3700, 1.3810, 1.3860, 1.3900, 1.3970, 1.4000.
