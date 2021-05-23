USD/CAD trades and closes the week at six-year low.

FOMC minutes prompt temporary gain, reversed in following session.

Loonie kept its advantage on the dollar despite most of Canada locked and most of US open.

Commodity prices and incipient global recovery behind Canada strength.

FXStreet Forecast Poll forsees a technical bounce.

Prospects for a global economic recovery continue to drive the Canadian dollar though market sensitivity to a change in US monetary policy remains the wild card and sponsored the week’s only real action.

The USD/CAD opened the week at 1.2105 and even with the back and forth over the Fed minutes on Wednesday and Thursday finished barely a half-figure lower at 1.2067. Tuesday’s low trade of 1.2013 was the weakest the USD/CAD has been since May 15, 2015, likewise for the week’s conclusion.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve Open Market (FOMC) meeting, the central bank’s policy setting body, of April 27-28 were released at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

Journalists who are allowed to view the minutes but not issue their stories until the official release were ready with a striking quote.

“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

In the Fed’s public record since last March, this was the first mention of tapering, though without the talismanic word. Markets ran with the possibility; but they did not go very far.

Treasury yields and the dollar moved in tandem after the release with the 10-year return adding 4 basis points to 1.683%, the dollar gaining in every major pair and equities tumbling sharply.

The wording of the statement was reminiscent of Chair Jerome Powell’s famous comment last June when he said the Fed was not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.

A few of the FOMC members apparently are thinking ahead and want to discuss tapering the bond program when the economic time is appropriate. We do not know how many governors or other participants were in favor of a future discussion, the minutes are never specific, only that the view was prevalent enough for the Fed to include the mention.

“At some point” is a long way from immediate, particularly as the meeting came before the dismal April job numbers two weeks later.

As the surprise wore off markets reconsidered and concluded that nothing of substance had changed. From the April payrolls number it was obvious that the Fed’s concerns for employment had not been relieved.

Thursday’s trading reversed Wednesday's conclusions. The 10-year yield dropped 5 points to 1.634%, equities added back almost exactly their prior losses and the dollar drifted back to its previous day’s opening rates.

Treasury rates were essentially stable from Thursday to Friday. The 10-year yield shed 1 basis point to 1.623% and the 2-year return rose from 0.153% on Monday to 0.155% on Friday.

The moment for a Fed tapering has not emerged from the data. Speculation about when that might occur is not idle but no time frame can be applied until US statistics can reasonably be said to satisfy the Fed.

Still, something has changed. The Fed has notified the markets that the next rate move will be higher. That was always obvious, but it matters that the Fed has said so. It is the first step.

Commodity prices remain strong as markets expect a full-fledged global recovery sometime in the second half of the year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index closed at 90.89 down 2.5% on the week but it is still 8.7% higher since April 12 and 16.5% on the year.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil lost 2.6% on the week from Monday's open at $65.49 to the finish at $63.82. Here also, the story is the 31.6% gain since December 31.

Canada’s resource dominated economy and its oil supply contracts with the United States, untouched by the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Keystone pipeline project which only affects delivery methods, means that its prospects can remain strong even though its domestic activity is hampered by continuing pandemic lockdowns in most provinces while the US is fast approaching fully open.

Canadian statistics were largely retrograde. Housing Starts in April were weaker than expected but that is down from March’s record and is due to the reimposed pandemic restrictions. Consumer inflation in April was higher than forecast, as in the US, with a 1.2% jump in the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 3.4%. The Bank of Canada (BOC), unlike the Fed, has already reduced its bond purchase program by 25% to C$3 billion a week so the inflation news had no detrimental market impact on the loonie.

Retail Sales were more energetic in March than projected but it was old data with no response.

In the US, the housing market remained strong with April building permits at 1.76 million not far from February’s pandemic record of 1.886 million. Housing starts remained at near record levels though April ground-breakings fell 9.5% after jumping 19.8% in March, likely from a lack of construction workers. Existing Home Sales in April continued to descend from their torrid rates in the fourth quarter and January but they remain the strongest in 14 years.

Initial Jobless Claims dropped to a pandemic low of 444,000 in the May 14 week, evidence that the US labor market continued to mend. Continuing claims unexpectedly rose to their highest in eight weeks, as increased and extended unemployment benefits kept people from returning to work.

USD/CAD outlook

The ascent of the Canadian dollar in the USD/CAD is the only unaltered trend from the 15 months of the global pandemic.

Canada’s position as resource supplier to the US and the world, its close ties to the dynamic economy of the States, and the oddity of benefiting from the Fed’s expansiveness while the relative penuriousness of the BOC raises the value of the loonie has kept the USD/CAD sinking for the entire pandemic.

Even though the period has been without any but the most minor profit-taking, the opportunities presented by normal technical reversion have passed unnoticed.

In the first three months of the year when rising US Treasury rates improved the dollar in all other pairs, the USD/CAD continued in its solitary pursuit.

That tendency lower should continue in the week ahead.

There are no Canadian statistics, while US information in Durable Goods for April and Consumer Confidence for May are elaborations on earlier data.

Technical weakness is another prime factor in the USD/CAD decline.

The area directly below the current level was traded down to 1.1930 for a three-week period from April 28, 2015 to May 18. Below that support drops first to around 1.1600 in December 2014 and then 1.1400 and lower in November 2014 and earlier. From July 2009 to December 2014 the USD/CAD was below 1.1400 and from August 2009 to January 2014 it was below 1.1000.

There is plenty of room for the USD/CAD to fall without setting any precendents. The USD/CAD will not reverse until the Fed joins the BOC in optimism.

Monday May 31 is Memorial Day in the US and a Federal holiday.

Canada statistics May 17–May 21

US statistics May 17–May 21

Canada May 24–May 28

US statistics May 24–May 28

USD/CAD technical outlook

Not surprisingly, momentum indicators are oversold. But, as has been the case for at least a month, the reversion tendency that generates a buy signal is weak.

Support lines have to be taken at a discount due to their extreme age, most are six years old or more and trading at that remove inspires little current emulation. Resistance levels are recent and well-traded. As noted above the USD/CAD traded below 1.2000 for more than five straight years from May 2009 to December 2014. The 21-day moving average (MA) at 1.2185 is a resistance level. The 100-day MA at 1.2538 and the 200-day MA at 1.2800 are unimportant.

Resistance: 1.2100, 1.2155, 1.2265, 1.2320, 1.2400

Support: 1.2013, 1.1950, 1.1870, 1.1800, 1.1750, 1.1700

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll is optimistic for a bounce in the USD/CAD but there is no evidence that traders have confidence in the strength of the resistance levels below the current market.