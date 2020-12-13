Bank of Canada hold rates steady, warns on economy.

Commodity currencies gain on risk sentiment, China infrastructure and recovery.

Canadian dollar closes at two-and-a-half year high against US currency.

FXStreet Forecast Poll see rebound after consolidation.

The Canadian dollar closed at a 30-month high against its southern counterpart, profiting from several factors that have shifted to its favor over the past weeks.

Risk sentiment has stayed relatively positive with markets preferring to look past the current global virus cases to the vaccine, a spring recovery and even to the hope for another round of US economic stimulus from Congress.

The Canadian stimulus of C$100 billion has been a steady support to its economy.

Oil prices have recovered with their best two weeks since the March collapse and were unaffected by the recent OPEC Plus meeting. Commodity prices are at their highest levels of the pandemic. The AUD/USD reached a 29-month high as Chinese demand and supply problems pushed iron ore prices to near decade highs.

Finally, the Canadian labor market has rehired 80% of its March and April job losses compared to 55% south of the border.

The Bank of Canada's (BOC) forward guidance, repeated at this week's meeting, suggested there is little prospect for a rate hike before 2023. This matches the Federal Reserve's own rate projection last given in September. From Governor Tifff Macklem's remarks it appears the appreciation of the loonie is not upsetting bureaucrats in Ottawa.

While keeping the base rate at 0.25% as was universally expected, the governors said the second COVID-19 outbreak is reordering the growth outlook.

“Economic momentum heading into the fourth quarter appears to be stronger than was expected in October but, in recent weeks, record high cases of COVID-19 in many parts of Canada are forcing re-imposition of restrictions. This can be expected to weigh on growth in the first quarter of 2021...," noted the statement accompanying the rate decision. “Canada’s economic recovery will continue to require extraordinary monetary policy support.“

New economic estimates are due from the American central bank on Wednesday November 16.

Canadian data reinforced the BoC concerns as the Ivey PMI for November slipped to 52.7 in November, far from the summer high of 68.5.

USD/CAD outlook

Fundamental and technical courses are aligned for the Canadian dollar.

Markets are anticipating the global recovery sometime next year and the first beneficiaries have been the commodity currencies.

The potential counterweight to that in the USD/CAD, a better performing US economy, seems enmeshed in COVID-19 closures and political wranglings in Congress over a new stimulus package. A new spending and support bill in the US would help balance the accounts but it would not outweigh the other fundamental factors that favor the loonie.

Technically, the USD/CAD is still descending, having outstripped all ranges back to May 2018. Friday's small bounce at the lower border of the channel is not a technical reversal but a market disinclination at the end of the week and after a 2.3% decline since November 23 to break new ground.

Except for the channel lower border at about 1.2735 on Monday to start the week, which may offer another bounce or two, support lines reference trading levels from April 2018 and will be an insubstantial brake on the USD/CAD fall.

Canada statistics December 7-December 11

The Bank of Canada holds rates steady as expected but worries about the future. BoC comments on the economy had no market impact.

Monday

The Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index for November was 52.7, slightly ahead of the 51.5 forecast but down from 54.5 prior. The low has been 22.8 in April and the high 68.5 in July.

Wednesday

The Bank of Canada left its base rate unchanged at 0.25% as widely expected.

Friday

Capacity Utilization in the third quarter rose to 76.5%, missing the 77.5% target but stronger than the 70.7% prior three months.

US statistics December 7-December 11

Initial Claims and Michigan Consumer Sentiment held the greatest economic interest. Consumer confidence was better than forecast but claims were much worse. November CPI confirmed that inflation continues to recover from its second quarter lows.

Tuesday

National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index for November was 101.4, down from 104 in October. In February the index was 104.5, the April low was 90.9.

Wednesday

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey (JOLTS) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics which tracks jobs vacancies, was 6.652 million in October, better than the 6.3 million estimate and September's 6.494 million. The high since February's 7.004 million has been 6.697 in July. The low has been 4.996 million in April.

Thursday

The Consumer Price Index for November was 0.2% on the month and 1.2% on the year after October's 0.0% and 1.2% scores. The forecasts were 0.2% and 1.1%. The core CPI rates were 0.2% (MoM) and 1.6% (YoY) following 0.0% and 1.6% in October. Estimates were 0.1% and 1.6%.

Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 853,000 in the week of December 4 on a 725,000 prediction and a revised 716,000 prior. Continuing Claims were 5.757 million in the November 27 week on a 5.527 million prior and a 5.335 million projection.

Friday

The preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December came in at 81.4, considerably better than the 76.5 forecast and November's 76.9 reading.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.1% on a 0.2% forecast in November, down from 0.3% prior. On the year it rose 0.8% as expected, up from 0.5% in November. The core index gained 01% (MoM) and 1.4% (YoY) after 0.1% and 1.1% in October.

Canada statistics December 14-December 18

Retail Sales for October are of cursory interest. CPI for November is more timely but with the BOC on hold for at least two more years, will have no effect.

Monday

Housing Starts for November are forecast to rise to 222,000 from 214,900.

Tuesday

The Consumer Price Index is forecast to gain 0.4% (YoY) in November after 0.7% in October and 0.2% on the month after 0.4%. The BoC CPI Core gained 0.45 on the month and 1% on the year in October. Wholesale Sales are projected to add 0.4% in October following a 0.9% gain in September.

Thursday

ADP Employment Change for November, October shed 79,500 jobs.

Friday

Retail Sales for October are forecast to gain 0.2% after a 1.15 rise in September. Sales ex-Autos expect the same 0.2% increase after the 1% rise in September.

US statistics December 14-December 18

The Federal Reserve rate and economic projections and Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference are the main interests this week. No change is foreseen in the fed funds rate or the monthly $120 billion bond program, though the minutes from the November meeting noted that “Many participants judged that the Committee might want to enhance its guidance for asset purchases fairly soon.” Any 'guidance' that hints at reduction will support the dollar as US Treasury rates are being restrained solely by the force of the purchase program.

The prior set of Projection Materials in September added a fourth year, 2023, to the estimates. Economic growth was forecast to be -3.7% this year and 4% in 2021. The fed funds rate was unchanged at 0.1% through the end of 2023. Any change in these predictions or unemployment, 7.6% this year, 5.5% next or Core PCE inflation, 1.5% in 2020 and 1.7%% in 2021 will, if improved, aid the dollar.

Retail Sales for November will be watched to see if the miss in October, 0.3% on a 0.5% forecast and 0.1% on a 0.5% prediction for the Control Group, is predictive for December's holiday season. Given the increasing number of ordered closures in several states and the weak payroll numbers the sales risk is negative, for markets and the dollar. Initial Jobless Claims are important, as every week, for the state of the labor market.

Tuesday

Industrial Production in November is forecast to rise 0.5% after jumping 1.1% in October and dropping 0.4% in September. Production fell 17.1% in March and April, from May to October it has gained 12.5%. Capacity Utilization is projected to reach 73% in November from 72.8%. It was 76.9% in February and the low was 64.2% in April.

Wednesday

Retail Sales are forecast to decrease 0.1% in November following the October 0.3% gain. Control Group Sales are expected to rise 0.2% after the 0.1% addition in October. Sales ex Autos rose 0.2% in October.

The final Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the year will rule on the fed funds, the bond purchase program and issue new economic and rate projections. Chairman Jerome Powell will read a brief statement and answer press questions half-an-hour after the FOMC statement.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims for the week of December 11 are expected to drop to 800,000 from 853,000. Continuing Claims were 5.757 in the November 27 week.

Building Permits and Housing Starts for November are expected to be 1.555 million and 1.528 million annualized respectively and about par with October. The housing market has been one of the US economy's bright spots with sales, construction and prices near all-time highs.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index at 29.12 is oversold for the first time since June. However, a rebound in the USD/CAD based soley on technical considerations is unlikely given the fundamental factors in play.The lower border of the descending channel may offer a temporary pause as the fall from 1.3000 has been rapid, but until there is a change in the conditions mentioned above, it will be difficult for the US dollar to recoup its losses. The age of the support lines, all stem from trading levels in May 2018 or earlier, diminishes the impact on current trading.

Resistance: 1.2820; 1.2865; 1.2930; 1.3000

Support: 1.2735 (channel border); 1.2675; 1.2620;

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The technical bounce anticipated in the FXStreet Forecast Poll depends on relatively benign conditions for the US dollar and economy. If the American closures continue to expand, the dolllar will be hard-pressed to rally.