USD/CAD rises to eight-month high as global slowdown feared.

WTI falls 8.8% on the week, 17.2% from July 5 top at $74.68.

Federal Reserve may signal a taper at the Jackson Hole conference.

FXStreet forecast Poll predicts a long-term decline in the USD/CAD.

The USD/CAD jumped to an eight-month high on Friday, capping a 2.4% gain on the week as fears of slowing global economic growth under the impact of the pandemic Delta variant, and rising international political tensions fueled a safety-run to the US dollar.

The Canadian economy, the world’s fourth largest oil exporter, and its currency were doubly indicted by the week’s 8.8% collapse in the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American crude standard. Since its high of $74.68 on July 5, WTI has dropped 17.2%.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to announcing a reduction in its $120 billion a month of bond purchases, though by no means certain, also aided the greenback.

WTI

The USD/CAD reached a milestone as Friday’s surge pulled up just short of the 38.2% Fibonacci line of the March 2020 to June 2021 USD/CAD decline.

The prospects for the US dollar have undergone a sudden improvement in the last two weeks and the motivating factors are not likely to change direction in the immediate future.

While the Delta variant is not provoking the widespread lockdowns of the original pandemic, Australia and New Zealand excepted, the potential for a serious impact on global economic growth is high. As always in times of market stress, the US dollar is the chief haven for assets.

Federal Reserve policymakers have been forthcoming about their intentions to curtail and then end the bond purchase program that has kept US rates at historic lows.

The direction of US Treasury and commercial rates is clear, even if the timing is very much undecided and likely to be delayed if the American economy starts to slow.

Finally the Biden administration’s Afghanistan disaster, trapping an unknown number of Americans under Taliban control has added to the general unease on the international scene and, counterintuitively perhaps, assisted the dollar rise.

Inflation from the Bank of Canada (BoC) in July was considerably stronger than forecast with headline CPI the highest since May 2011. Retail Sales in June reversed the May decline with the best return since February. Neither had an impact on markets.

In the US, the Federal Reserve begins its annual three-day Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, August 26. Though the pending taper has been much discussed in the media, in view of the recent economic data, Fed officials are likely to be reticent, leaving their options open in case US growth and job creation deteriorates.

Treasury rates fell in the US as the credit market paid more attention to the economic data than the somewhat out-of-date Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.

July Retail Sales were a major disappointment. After the sharp decline in Consumer Sentiment in August, sales were a warning that inflation and the pandemic may be taking a toll on consumption. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization were better than forecast and the home construction industry continued at a strong level. Initial Jobless Claims fell to a new pandemic low. In all, US data was consistent with an active economic recovery with a caveat on consumer spending that bears watching.

USD/CAD outlook

The USD/CAD bias is higher. The extension to the 38.2% Fibonacci line of the pandemic decline on Friday, the culmination of five straight positive sessions resulting in the largest weekly gain in 17 months, is conclusive evidence that the long decline is over.

The factors driving the ascent of the US dollar, global economic fears from the latest pandemic wave and political instability from the Biden administration’s Afghanistan debacle, will not dissipate quickly. The precipitous fall in the price of oil over the past six weeks is a large drag on Canada’s economy which derives 11% of its GDP from the energy sector.

To that traders add the natural need to take profits on the 17.2% overall drop in the USD/CAD from March 2020 to June 2021.

Initial resistance centers on the band from the 38.2% Fibonacci at 1.2980 to 1.3000 which marked the USD/CAD bottom from October 2018 to December 2020.

In the week ahead Canadian statistics are limited to raw material and industrial price indexes for July. There will be no market impact.

In the US, Durable Goods for July on Wednesday, should confirm the weakness in Retail Sales, and PCE Prices for July on Friday, should second the CPI results. There will be little or no market effect.

The Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium, beginning on Thursday, is the main event. There is little market consensus over the tenor of possible remarks from Fed officials attending the conference. The gathering is not a Fed policy event and there are no official statements scheduled.

Canada statistics August 16–August 20

FXStreet

US statistics August 16–August 20

FXStreet

Canada statistics August 23–August 27

FXStreet

US statistics August 23–August 27

FXStreet

USD/CAD technical outlook

This week's stunning revival in the USD/CAD has translated to a positive outlook in the momentum indicators. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) returned to a buy signal on Monday after three weeks as a weak sale. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) touched overbought territory on Friday but given the shift in the fundamental factors must still be rated a purchase. True Range dropped slightly from Thursday's four-week high as the USD/CAD pulled back but it is still at its highest point since July 21.

The 21-day moving average (MA) at 1.2570 and the 200-day MA at 1.2555 were crossed on Monday in a strong upward signal. Short-term and long-term momentum turned up at the same time, and the subsequent price action confirmed the market intent. The 50-day MA turned sharply higher in early July but has yet to catch the market. The-100-day MA is still processing the late April to mid-June final decline.

Support and resistance lines are abundant below and above Friday's close at 1.2820. Price movement will depend less on specific lines than on the economic and political news flow. If Fed officials speak positively about tapering, WTI falls further or the situation in Kabul deteriorates, the USD/CAD will rise. The 38.2% Fibonacci line is the immediate attraction above and beneath the 1.2750 line should block any fall.

Resistance: 1.2865' 1.2925, 1.2980 (38.2% Fibonacci) 1.3000, 1.3050, 1.3100, 1.3145

Support: 1.2780, 1.2750, 1.2700, 1.2665, 1.2600

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll sees only modest gains in the near-term but a sharp retreat thereafter. This view fails to credit the substantial changes in the fundamental outlook for the USD/CAD.