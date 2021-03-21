USD/CAD reaches three-year low on Thursday at 1.2365.

WTI's Thursday's pitch 4.6% lower reverses USD/CAD direction.

Commodity Index drops sharply aiding USD/CAD.

US Treasury rates continue to increase at the longer end of the curve.

FXStreet Forecast predicts a rebound in the USD/CAD.

The sensitivity of the USD/CAD to commodity pricing was demonstrated anew as Thursday's three year low reversed into a weekly gain when West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 4.6% on the day. After reaching 1.2365, the strongest for the Canadian dollar since February 2, 2018, early in the session, the reversal to 1.2487 came as the WTI pitched through $64.00, which had been the base for the previous nine sessions, to close at $59.59.

Friday's rebound in WTI to $61.48 was insufficient to revive the loonie which closed above 1.2500 for the first time since March 11. The gains for USD/CAD on Thursday and Friday were the first back to back increases after seven straight losing efforts.

The North American crude standard is now 7.1% below its two-and-a-half year high close of $66.16 on March 5. The prior high had been $66.55 on October 20, 2018.

Commodity prices seconded the tumble in WTI. The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) lost 2.4% from Wednesday to Thursday, 85.69 to 83.66, with a recovery to 84.52 on Friday.

American Treasury rates continued to move higher on the longer reaches of the yield curve. On the week the 5-year Treasury yield added 6 basis points to 0.8870 and the benchmark 10-year improved 12 points 1.7300. The 10 point gain in the 10-year return from Wednesday's close at 1.641% to Friday's at 1.730%, a 14-month high, may have aided the USD/CAD somewhat, though interest rates have been of decidedly secondary importance to commodity prices for the currency pair this year.

Canadian data showed a strong home market with Housing Starts near an all-time high and prices rising 7% in February. Retail Sales fell less than expected in January and CPI was weaker than forecast in February but none of the statistics had an impact on trading.

Wednesday's US Federal Reserve meeting evinced no policy alterations but the improved economic and rate projections were an advertisement for coming changes.

The central bank raised its growth estimate for 2021 more than 50% from 4.2% to 6.5%. Unemployment at the end of this year is now expected to be 4.5% instead of 5%,down from its current 6.2%.

Core Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation (PCE) is projected to reach 2.2% in 2021, December's estimate was 1.8%. The Fed issues its Projection Materials four times a year in March, June, September and December. The fed funds rate was unchanged at 0.25% and bond purchases remained at $120 billion a month.

The steepening of the US yield curve that has been underway in earnest since January is the most important market development this year. It is the natural credit market response to potential inflation, to the probability of a strong US economic rebound and to the artificially low rates forced by the Fed's pandemic policy.

From the close on December 31 to Friday's finish the 2-10 spread, the difference between the yield of the 2-year Treasury and the 10-year, has doubled from 79 basis points to 158 points.

On December 31 the 2-year return was 0.123% and the 10-year was at 0.916%. Since then the 10-year has jumped to 1.730% but the 2-year has barely moved adding just over 3 points to 0.153%.

The Fed is actively suppressing the short end of the curve with its bond purchases and forward guidance on the fed funds rate, which its own projections list as unchanged until the end of 2023.

Fed governors and Chairman Powell have said the US economic recovery and the full return of the labor market will not be impeded by higher rates at the longer end of the yield curve. Credit markets have taken that as permission to sell Treasuries. Bond prices move inversely to yields to account for the fixed coupon rate.

From October 2016 to August 2019 the 10-year yield was above 2% and from January 2018 to March 2019 it was above 2.5%. The US economy averaged about 2.5% annual growth in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This year's expected GDP rate of 6.5% is more than twice as fast as those years. The Fed's confidence seems well placed given the pace of the US expansion.

In the US, February Retail Sales disappointed but were mitigated by strong revisions to the January totals and expectations of a demand surge from the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Industrial Production unexpectedly fell in February as did Capacity Utilization. The home construction industry cooled in February but from an unusually high level. Jobless Claims rose, perhaps from the harsh winter weather in the central part of the country, though a decline had been predicted.

USD/CAD outlook

Commodity prices have been the differential in the fortunes of the USD/CAD this year. Interest rates have had minimal impact because the rise in US Treasury rates have been matched by a similar increase in Canadian yields.

Commodity gains are predicated on a global recovery which would benefit the resource heavy Canadian economy, but prices are already well above their pre-pandemic range. It would need an exceptionally strong global drive to push the Bloomberg Commodity Index back to its 85-90 range of 2017 and 2018.

Unless commodity prices and WTI resume their upward motion the USD/CAD may be ready for some profit-taking in its long decline.

The upper border of the 12-month descending channel is but a figure away at 1.2600 and though the resistance lines are plentiful so is the amount of unsecured profit from the 15.7% drop from 1.4668 on April 4, 2020 to 1.2365 on Thursday. It would not take much of a retracement to convert these resistance line to support. The area between 1.2500 and 1.2600 will determine the near-term outcome. If that can be safely traversed the prospects for the USD/CAD improved substantially.

Canada statistics March 15-March 19

Inflation slipped in February and consumer demand dropped for the second straight month though less than forecast.

Monday

February Housing Starts rose 245,900 as expected after January's record 284.400. Manufacturing Sales increased 3.1% in January on a 2.5% forecast and December's 0.9% gain

Wednesday

CPI rose 0.5% in February (MoM) and 1.1% (YoY) following 0.6% and 1% in January. The Bank of Canada Core CPI rose 0.3% (MoM) and 1.2% (YoY) in February; January was 0.5% and 1.6%.

Thursday

ADP Employment Change lost 100,800 positions in February. The January total was revised from -231,200 to -65,800. The New Housing Price Index climbed 1.9% (MoM) and 7% (YoY) in February from 0.7% and 5.4% prior.

Friday

Retail Sales slipped 1.1% in January after -3.4% in December. The forecast was -3%. Sales ex Autos fell 1.2% , December was -4.1% and the estimate was -2.8%.

US statistics March 15-March 19

Tuesday

Retail Sales dropped 3% in February, far more than the -0.5% forecast but January was revised from 5.3% to 7.6%, almost the exact amount of the negative overshoot. Sales ex Autos dropped 2.7% on a -0.1% forecast but here too the 2.4% upward revision to 8.3% in January balanced the disappointment. Retail Sales Control Group, the GDP consumption proxy, fell 3.5% in February on a -0.9% estimate and the revision pattern continued. January moved to 8.7% from 6%, offsetting the February loss. Industrial Production dropped 2.2% in February, far more than the 0.6% forecast. January was revised to 1.1% from 0.9%. Capacity Utilization fell to 73.8% from 75.5% missing the 75.8% forecast. The Import Price Index in February rose 1.3% (MoM) and 3% (YoY) after 1.4% and 1% in January. The Export Price Index rose 1.6% (MoM) and 5.2% (YoY) in February following 2.5% and 2.3% in January. Business Inventories added 0.3% in January as expected, December was revised to 0.8% from 0.6%.

Wednesday

Housing Starts fell 10.3% in February to 1.421 million (annualized). Building Permits dropped 10.8% to 1.682 million (annualized). The Fed policy committee left the fed funds rate at its 0.25% upper target and the bond purchase program at $120 billion a month, 2/3 in Treasuries and the balance in mortgage-backed securities.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims in the March 12 week rose to 770,000 from 725,000. The forecast was 700,000. Continuing Claims rose to 4.124 million in the March 5 week from 4.142 million; 4.07 million was forecast.

Canada statistics March 22-March 26

There is no data of note this week.

US statistics March 22-March 26

Existing Home Sales and Durable Goods for February carry the most information about the state of the US economy but neither will impact markets.

Monday

Existing Home Sales, 90% of the US market, are expected to dip 1.5% to 6.53 million (annualized) in February from 6.69 million.

Tuesday

New Home Sales in February should fall 5.2% to 875,000 annually from 923,000.

Wednesday

Durable Goods Orders for February are expected to rise 1.2% after the 3.4% gain in January. Orders ex Transportation should increase 0.9% following the revised 1.3% in January. Nondefense Capital Goods, the business investment category, added 0.4% in January.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims for the March 19 week: 770,000 prior. Continuing Claims for the March 12 week: prior 4.124 million. Fourth quarter GDP is expected to be unchanged at 4.1%.

Friday

Personal income is projected to fall 7.2% in February after rising 10% in January. Personal Spending is predicted to rise 0.1% following January's 2.4% increase. The Core Personal Consumption Price Index (PCE) is predicted to rise 0.2% (MoM) in February from 0.3% previous and to be unchanged at 1.5% on the year.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The Thursday and Friday rebound was not a trend reversal but it does illustrate the potential for a substantial profit rally in the USD/CAD. A year of unadulterated decline, the latter half of which is based on commodity pricing, has left the USD/VAD vulnerable to any weakness in WTI or other raw materials. If that fundamental aspect shifts then the technical impediments, the resistance line spaced above the current level will easily become support, all the stronger for the considerable amount of trading that took place at these levels. The area up to 1.2960 is particularly open for advancement as, until last December, that had been the 30-month low.

The Relative Strength Index at 41.28 is a buy signal. The 21-day Moving Average (MV) at 1.2580 is part of resistance at 1.2600, as is the upper border of the descending channel. A break of that formation would provide extra impetus to any move higher. The 100-day MV at 1.2787 is joined with resistance at 1.2800. The 200-day MV at 1.3059 is distant.

Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2630, 1.2700, 1.2800

Support: 1.2450. 1.2400, 1.2330

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The long decline in USD/CAD has engineered a potential rebound in sentiment.The rally in the FXStreet Forecast Poll is less pronounced than the prior week but with the technical aspects in place all that is required is a nudge from the fundamental side.