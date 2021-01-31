USD/CAD exits descending November origin channel on Wednesday

Better than expected November GDP provides no loonie support

WTI continues to mark time after crossing $52 on January 11

Projected Canadian job losses in January could undermine loonie

FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts continued strength in USD/CAD

The USD/CAD broke out of its ten-week descending channel on Wednesday and consolidated gains on Thursday and Friday but the larger formation which goes back to late June remains intact. While the exit was technically complete it has not extinguished the overall decline of the USD/CAD which has continued since the pandemic panic in March. The rejection at the 23.6% Fibonacci level on Thursday and Friday, normally not a strong resistance mark, underlines the tentative nature of the move.

The USD/CAD has rebounded periodically during the long descent only to resume its original direction. The pair has been much lower over the past decade, there was nothing significant about last week's low close at 1.2631.

Canadian data was sparse this week. Better than expected November GDP, which was the only data of note, gave little or no support to the Canada on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has marked time for three weeks after moving through $52 on January 11. After several attempts at $54, the range has settled between those two reference points. Even though the background assumption is that the global economy will recover sometime in the second quarter, except for US PMI levels, there has been no statistical indication that is imminent. Until those signs begin to arrive, WTI will remain dormant.

WTI

USD/CAD outlook

The indecisive nature of this week's formation break will receive a test on Friday when the US and Canadian job reports are released. Forecasts have Canada losing employment and the US gaining, which, if accurate, would support the USD/CAD.

Despite the technical break, the USD/CAD is a long way from establishing a reversal. The default assumption must be that this is another in the long series of rebounds in a general trend lower.

The US dollar and economy are the drivers of the relationship and for the moment the economic picture south of the border is ambiguous. Though the pandemic seems to have peaked in the US with case loads and hospitalization declining, it has yet to encourage any sustained economic strength.

Canada statistics January 25-January 29

November GDP at 0.7% was almost double the 0.4% estimate and it may have given the Canadian dollar a small boost as it gained about 20 points on the day.

Monday

Building Permits fell 4.1% in December. The estimate was -5%, November's result was revised to 12.5% from 12.9%.

Friday

The Raw Material Price Index rose 3.5% in December following 0.6% in November. Industrial Product Prices climbed 1.5% in December after falling 0.6% in November. GDP increased 0.7% in November on a 0.4% forecast and November result.

US statistics January 25-January 29

The Fed's neutral stance on US economic prospects gave the dollar little support while Durable Goods Orders gave notice that beneath the pandemic gloss business continues to prepare for the future. Q4 GDP came in as expected at 4%.

Tuesday

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 89.3 in January from 87.1 in December. The Case-Schiller Home Price Index rose 9.1% in November from 8% in October. The forecast had been 8.6%.

Wednesday

Durable Goods Orders in December rose -0.2% on a 0.9% forecast and November's revised 1.2% increase initially 0.9%. Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation climbed 0.7% on a 0.5% estimate and November's adjusted 0.8% gain, originally 0.4%. Nondefense Capital Goods Orders rose 0.6% as expected in December. November's total was revised to 1% from 0.4%. The Federal Reserve left rates and its bond purchase program unchanged as expected. Chairman Jerome Powell was neutral about US prospects, focusing on the bank's determination to support the economy while noting several times that the best growth plan is an end to the pandemic.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 847,000 in the January 22 week from 914,000 prior, 875,000 were expected. Continuing Claims fell to 4.771 million, the lowest of the pandemic, from 4.974 million, 5.054 million were forecast. US GDP in the fourth quarter expanded 4.0% as forecast. New Home Sales rose 1.6% to 842,000 annualized in December from 829,000.

Friday

Personal Income in December rose 0.6% on a 0.1% forecast and a revised -1.7% prior, initially -1.1%. Personal Spending fell 0.2% on a -0.4% forecast and November was revised to -0.7% from -0.4%. Core PCE Prices rose 0.3% on the month and 1.5% on the year in December after November's 0.0% and 1.4% readings.

Canada statistics February 1-February 5

Canadian employment statistics are released at the same time as those in the US so they tend to get lost in the coverage. The economy is forecast to lose employment for the second month in a row while the US is expected to gain jobs. If accurate it will hurt the loonie.

Monday

Markit Manufacturing PMI for January is due, December was 57.9.

Friday

Net Change in employment for January is forecast to lose 55,000 after shedding 62,600 in December. The Unemployment Rate is expected to be unchanged at 8.6%. The International Merchandise Trade Balance for December is projected to be C$-3.5 billion, it was C$-3.34 billion in November.

US statistics February 1-February 5

Payrolls rule the week. The better or worse than expected translates directly to the US dollar.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management is forecast to slip to 60 in January from 60.7 in December. The New Orders Index is projected to drop to 65.7 from 77.6. Construction Spending in December should dip to 0.7% from 0.9%.

Wednesday

ADP Employment Change for January is expected to add 49,000 workers after losing 123,000 in December. The Services PMI is forecast to drop to 57 in January from 57.2 in December.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims are forecast to drop to 830,000 in the January 29 week from 847,000. Continuing Claims are expected to fall to 4.25 million in the January 22 week from 4.771 million. Factory Orders for December are predicted to rise 1.8% from 1% previous.

Friday

Nonfarm Payrolls should add 85,000 positions in January after losing 140,000 in December. The Unemployment Rate is expected to be unchanged at 6.7%. Average Hourly Earnings are anticipated to rise 0.3% on the month and 5% on the year January after December's 0.8% and 5.1% gains. Average Weekly Hours will be unchanged at 34.7. Consumer Credit in December will expand $12.1 billion following the $15.27 billion increase in November.

USD/CAD technical outlook

With the recovery of almost two figures from the1.2632 low on January 21 the USD/CAD has developed some balance in the support and resistance structure. The break of the down channel and the 21-day moving average on Wednesday, as observed above, is technical and requires considerable confirmation before it begins to approach a reversal. Support lines have references back to the middle of December and offer reasonable strength. Though the technical outlook is more even than it has been in many weeks, eleven months of temporary bounces followed by a resumed decline has to be throughly debunked as the scenario before the USD/CAD bias is higher.

The Relative Strength Index at 53.11is a weak buy signal. The 21-day moving average at 1.2720 is now support. The 100-day average at 1.2996 is part of resistance at 1.3000. The 200-day average at 1.3268 is distant.

Resistance: 1.2850; 1.2920; 1.3000; 1.3034

Support: 1.2750; 1.27000; 1.2640

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The universal bullish sentiment in the FXStreet Forecast Poll is not quite an endorsement of a trend reversal as the forecasts do not extend beyond this week's upper range. Nonetheless, the longer the USD/CAD trades above the abandoned channel the more of a base it establishes and the better its odds for continued strength.