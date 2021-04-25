Bank of Canada reduces bond program, posits hike in 2022 .

USD/CAD Keeps a tight 30 point range for the week.

Lowest close for USD/CAD since March 17.

WTI climbs back above $62, without trend since late February.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a rebound in the USD/CAD.

The Bank of Canada became the first central bank to begin a withdrawal from the pandemic emergency. Governor Tiff Macklem reduced the BOC’s government bond program by quarter at Wednesday’s meeting, dropping the weekly expenditure from C$4 billion to C$3 billion. The overnight cash rate was left unchanged at 0.25%. The Canadian’s success at restoring 90% of their layoffs to employment undoubtedly fortified the BOC decision.

Notwithstanding the taper, the Canadian dollar had a mediocre week, adding 32 points from its 1.2507 open on Monday to Friday’s 1.2485 finish.

Wednesday’s BOC drop of just over 100 points, 1.2609 to 1.2498 was most notable for its start points just before the rate announcement at 1.2635. Had the governors not cut the bond program, as they had widely hinted in the prior week, the USD/CAD had been poised to run higher.

Canadian data was anodyne. The Consumer Price Index in March was slightly weaker in the headline and as forecast in the core. Housing prices In March continued their sharp pascent.

The US economy continues to gain strength, this week’s jobless claims numbers fell to the lowest of the pandemic era, belying the forecast for an increase. Nonfarm Payrolls, Retail Sales and Purchasing Managers Indexes have been robust in March.

Federal Reserve policy is expected to remain unaltered at next week’s FOMC meeting despite a growth forecast to be at 6.5% or higher this year and rapidly accumulating signs of inflation. The US economy has reemployed about 64% of the 22.4 million payroll losses in the March and April lockdowns.

So far Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the other governors have maintained their commitment to easy monetary policy and yield intervention despite the heating US economy. The lack of central bank endorsement, however subtle, for the sharp rise in Treasury rates to the end of March, is one of the reasons for the reversal in yields.

Given the Canadian decision, speculation on the Fed’s turn is natural, but Chair Powell has secured bank policy to the labor market. With 8.4 million by the payroll count yet unemployed, it will be a few months at least before the governors light up the taper.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American crude pricing standard, lost a small amount on the week, opening at $63.11 and finishing at $62.08 but has no impact on the USD/CAD.

USD/CAD outlook

USD/CAD has a mild lower bias but without appreciable momentum. The BOC bond reduction did not move the pair past the March 18 low of 1.2365. Canada's pandemic vaccine position is far behind that of the US and the American economy is showing signs of acceleration and rising inflation rates.

The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday will likely slow markets until its completion. No change is expected in rates or the bond purchase program of $120 billion a month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, however, holds a good deal of potential for a market moving comment, despite his well deserved reputation for probity.

Even the slightest hint that the governors are considering the necessary conditions for removing accommodation could revive the dollar. The market assumption on higher US rates is not if but when?

The USD/CAD will turn on the FOMC meeting If nothing positive comes out of Mr Powell’s press conference, expect the pair to edge slowly lower.

USD/CAD technical outlook

Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2530, 1.2656. 1.2600

Support: 1.2465, 1.2400, 1.2365

USD/CAD Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a neutral near term for the USD/CAD and a positive future as the US economy fires up and the Federal Reserve catches the BOC in rate policy.