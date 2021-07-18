USD/CAD settles above 1.2600 for the first time since April 20.

Despite the bond program cut, comments from BOC Governor Tiff Macklem prompt a USD/CAD rise.

USD/CAD halts at first Fibonacci level of the pandemic decline.

FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts the upward break will fail.

The USD/CAD traded to the edge of a breakout this week, moving through 1.2500 with ease and closing above 1.2600 for the first time in two months.

On Wednesday, the expected Bank of Canada (BOC) C$1 billion reduction in bond purchases and unchanged base rate left no mark on the USD/CAD, which opened at 1.2513 and finished at 1.2507.

It was BOC Governor Tiff Mackelm’s comments to the Canadian press the following day that sent the loonie plummeting.

First he asserted that the sharp rise in inflation, 3.6% in May, up from 1% in January, was temporary. If inflation, he said, turned out to be of greater duration, the bank could raise interest rates. In Canada the BOC Governor has the final decision on policy. To this point all his observations were standard, much like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in the US Congress that same day.

Mr. Macklem, however, went further. Perhaps he had in mind the Fed’s inflation averaging policy and did not want to get out of step with the Washington colossus. A rate hike, he said, “is not automatic.”

The curt notice was taken by traders, and no doubt intended by Mr. Macklem, to obviate any speculation that the cut in the bond program from C$4 billion a month to C$2 billion, was the start of a tightening cycle. The USD/CAD soared.

Canadian statistics for the week were anodyne. Manufacturing Sales were weaker than forecast in May and Housing Starts were slightly stronger in June. Neither had the slightest impact.

In the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept the bank’s juggling act intact in two days of Capitol Hill testimony.

Appearing in his mandated Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, Mr. Powell admitted that US inflation was well above target. He said that the bank is in “active consideration” of the economy’s progress and that “there is still a long way to go” before a policy change.

These are all opinions Mr. Powell has voiced before and their contradictory policy implications have tended to negate any market movement based on one side of the rate debate or the other. No doubt that was their intent.

Treasury rates which had jumped on Tuesday with the US Consumer Price Index June release of 5.4%, settled back on Wednesday with the yield curve slightly flattening as the week ended.

American consumer and producer price inflation was much higher than forecast in June and the Fed’s Beige Book survey of the economy, prepared for the July 27-28 FOMC meeting, noted the difficulties employers are having finding help.

Initial Jobless Claims dropped to a new pandemic low and Industrial Production saw half the expected gain in June.

In the most reassuring US statistic of the week, Retail Sales in June were far stronger than projected, though the news was tempered by negative revisions to all categories for May. Consumer Sentiment was much softer in June than forecast in what may be the first sign of inflation’s impact on outlook.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contributed to the loonie weakness, losing 3.9% on the week, closing at $71.16, its lowest finish since June 18.

USD/CAD outlook

American and Canadian fundamentals are relatively balanced. The US economy will expand faster but the close ties to its northern neighbor make the benefit even across the border.

Statistics are sparse in the week ahead. Canadian Retail Sales are expected to fall in May for the second month in a row and housing prices are forecast to continue their year-long climb. Information from the US housing market is also on tap with continued stronger performance expected. None of this data will move markets.

The massive deficit spending coming out of Washington, something the Fed was avidly requesting early in the lockdowns, in an expanding economy beset by labor and product shortages, will exacerbate the US inflation problem.

The Fed’s reluctance to change policy will have a negative impact on US inflation expectations. Consumers see the central bank tolerant of the rapid price increases they deal with every day. ‘Active consideration’” of the country’s economic progress may turn to tapering the bond program at the Fed’s August Jackson Hole symposium.

The vastly greater US quantitative easing program is the main market focus. When reductions begin, likely before the end of the year, Treasury rates will rise and that should propel the USD/CAD higher. This program and the Canadian economy’s close affiliation with the oil complex are the chief differentials between the greenback and the loonie.

With the breach of 1.2500 and 1.2600 attention will be turned to the long decline and captive profits. The week’s trading ended just under the 23.6 Fibonacci level. The seemingly distant 38.2% line is the next logical goal. Expect the progress to be far quicker than the six weeks it took to reach the first Fibonacci retracement.

Canada statistics July 12–July 16

FXStreet

US statistics July 12–July 16

Canada statistics July 19–July 23

US statistics July 19–July 23

USD/CAD technical outlook

The crossing of the 1.2500 and 1.2600 lines should liberate the USD/CAD to chase profits. The arrest just under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement line at 1.2621 of the March 2020 to June 2021 decline is instructive. The next target is the 38.2% line at 1.2983.

The MACD and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are respectively moderate and strong buy advice. The True Range momentum fell off on Friday as the USD/CAD pair stalled but that is mostly in contrast to the large move on Thursday.

Resistance and support lines are relatively balanced and both sides have been well-traded. Support has greater potential as trade initiation than does reverse positioning at resistance.

Resistance: 1.2621, 1.2635, 1.2675, 1.2735, 1.2779, 1.2820

Support: 1.2565, 1.2500, 1.2450, 1.2400, 1.2360, 1.2320, 1.2275

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The bearish sentiment of the FXStreet USD/CAD Forecast Poll fails to incorporate the market response to BOC Governor Macklem's Thursday comments. The USD/CAD is likely more bid than a purely technical appreciation can reveal.