USD/CAD recovers modestly from Thursday's 31-month low.

Relative Strength Index rebounds from two week in oversold zone.

WTI nears $50 and its pre-pandemic price range.

Traders should be wary of year-end markets .

. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a weak bounce for USD/CAD.

The USD/CAD rebounded from Thursday's two-and-a-half year low at 1.2688, closing the week at 1.2781, but the myriad resistance lines above and the negative momentum of the US dollar make a consolidation above 1.2730 support at best a temporary solution.

The mean-reverting Relative Strength Index returned from more than two weeks in oversold territory, the longest period since late June and early July 2017. The index bounced to 38.14 on Friday from 30.99 the day before and a low of 22.71 on December 4.

Several fundamental trends support continuing gains for the Canadian dollar.

Commodity prices and particularly crude oil are rising as markets look to a global recovery in the second and third quarters of 2021. Canada's large resource and oil-export industries will profit as the industrial economies return to full production.

West Texas Intermediate closed at $49.18 on Friday, its best daily finish since February 25 and just below the $49.80 resistance that marks the bottom of the pre-pandemic range in 2019.

Recent Canadian data has been stronger than that of the US. Ottawa reported a 0.4% gain in November Retail Sales, double the forecast, while American Sales fell 1.1%, more than triple their -0.3% estimate.

The implications of weak Retail Sales for the many US businesses on the edge of failure after months of closures and restrictions and for their remaining employees are dire.

The Canadian economy has rehired over 80% of the workers whose lost their jobs in the March and April lockdown. In the States that employment rate is 55%. Claims for jobless benefits are rising again in the US, the four-week moving average has climbed to 812,500 its highest in nine weeks.

The Fed's extended guidance on Wednesday for the bond-buying program that is restraining US interest rates had little market impact, but quantitative easing is a major factor in the weak dollar. Absent the Fed intervention market interest rates it the US would be rising, anticipating the end of the pandemic and a forceful economic recovery sometime in the next two quarters. If equity traders can see a sharp rebound ahead so can their bond colleagues.

Finally, though it is not a trend, the US Congress, mired in political calculation, has so far been unable to complete a stimulus and support package and may adjourn without providing additional help for the economy.

USD/CAD outlook

The bounce from 1.2690 support, the low on Thursday and the re-entry of the June to December descending channel was logical given the steep decline over the past month and the loom of liquidity starved markets next week. There is a great deal of potential profit to be taken in the 13% decline of the USD//CAD from over 1.4600 in the panic of late March.

Nonetheless, the fundamental inclination of the USD/CAD is lower, based on rising commodity prices as the global economy reignites, market disappointment with the US recovery and the lack of additional American stimulus. Technical indications point down as well and will be covered in that section below.

In addition, the Fed's control of US credit markets and the extension of zero rates until the economy is “fully recovered” prevents what would be their anticipatory rise well before US and global return to normal growth.

Canada statistics December 14-December 18

Canadian single family housing construction continued it strong run with November bringing the six- month average to 231,50 the highest in over a decade.

Tuesday

Housing Starts for November for November rose to 246,000 (YoY) from 215,100 for for the best total since August. The forecast was 215,000. Manufacturing Sales in October rose 0.3%, half the estimate but September was revised to 2.2% from 1.5%.

Wednesday

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% on the month and 1% on the year in November from 0.4% and 0.7% prior. The Bank of Canada (BoC) Consumer Price Index Core rose 0.2% in November, 1.5% on the year. Wholesale Sales added 1% in October on a 0.9% forecast.

Thursday

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), the private payrolls company, reported 40,800 new jobs in November. October was revised from -79,500 to -383,500.

Friday

Retail Sales increased 0.4% in October, twice its forecast though down from 1.1% in September. Sales ex-Autos were flat, missing the 0.2% estimate and September's 1.% gain.

US statistics December 14-December 19

November Retail Sales were unexpectedly negative in all three categories raising concerns that the labor market slowdown is spreading to consumer spending. Many retailers depend on the holiday season for a large portion of their profits, with small and medium sized businesses already weakened by the lockdowns, a poor Christmas could spell the end for many enterprises. On the silver-lining side, the sales decline and the clear threat of future unemployment may finally permit Congress to put aside election politics and pass a stimulus package.

The Federal Reserve left its base rate unchanged and set forth the criteria for concluding the bond purchase program that is the main reason interest rates have not moved higher in anticipation of a recovery. The governors promised to continue buying at least $120 billion in bonds each month “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals.”

By this adjustment interest rate policy has been officially defined in terms of the Fed's twin Congressional mandates, price stability and maximum employment. The final Projection Materials for the year offered improved GDP and unemployment predictions. The rate forecast remained 0.1% through the end of 2023. Market response was minimal.

Tuesday

Industrial Production rose 0.4% in November slightly ahead of the 0.3% forecast but October's gain was revised to 0.9% from 1.1%. Capacity Utilization climbed to 73.3% in November from 73% in October. The estimate was 72.9%.

Wednesday

Retail Sales fell 1.1% in November, nearly four times the -0.3% forecast and October was adjusted to -0.1% from 0.3%. Sales ex-Autos fell 0.9% on a 0.1% prediction and October was revised to -0.1% from 0.2%. Control Group Sales dropped 0.5% on a 0.2% estimate and here also October's result was lowered to -0.1% from 0.1%. Markit's Preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December at 56.5 was better than the 55,7 forecast and just below the prior 56.7. Services PMI came in a 55.3, under the 55.9 projection and November's 58.4. The Composite PMI was 55.7 in December and 58.6 in November. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index was 86 in December after 90 in November. The forecast was 88.

Thursday

The FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at 0.1% as universally expected. The Projection Materials reduced the 2020 GDP contraction to -2.4% from -3.7% in the September release, lowered unemployment to 6.7% from 7.6% and Core PCE inflation to 1.4% from 1.5%.

Initial Jobless Claims at 885,000 in the December 11 week were much higher than the 800,000 estimate. The prior week was revised to 862,000 from 853,000. The four-week moving average moved above 800,000 for the first time in eight weeks to 812,500. Continuing Claims dropped to 5.508 million from 5.781 million. Housing Starts in November rose 1.2% to 1.547 million (annualized), 1.53 million was the forecast and Building Permits increased 6.2% to 1.639 million (annualized) from 1.544 million, 1.55 million had been predicted.

Canada statistics December 21-December 25

Monday

The New Housing Price Index for November is due. October's result was 0.8% (MoM) and 3.9% (YoY).

Wednesday

Monthly GDP for October is out, September rose 0.8%.

Thursday's

Building Permits in November are expected to decline 5% after October's 14.6% drop.

US statistics December 21-December 25

Tuesday

Third quarter GDP is forecast to be unchanged at 33.1% after its second revision. Existing Home Sales, 90% of the US housing market, are expected to fall 1% in November to 6.73 million (annualized) after the 4.3% gain in October at 6.85 million.

Wednesday

Personal Spending in November is predicted to gain 0.3% following a 0.5% rise in October. Personal Income is expected to fall 0.3% following the 0.7% drop in October. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index was flat on the month in October and 1.4% higher on the year. New Home Sales are forecast to slip to 985,000 (annualized) in November from 99,000. Michigan December Consumer Sentiment is expected to be revised to 79 from 81.4.

Thursday

Durable Goods Orders are anticipated to rise 0.8% in November after gaining 1.3% in October. Orders ex Transportation should rise 0.5% following October's 1.3% increase, orders ex Defense rose 0.2% in October. Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose 0.7% in October.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The unsually long 12-session stay of the Relative Strength Index in the oversold zone (December 3 to December 14) and the weak rebound sugests further declines for the USD/CAD. Likewise, the reentry to the July to December descending channel is not a sign of recovery. It is, after all, still a down channel. Except for the immediate support lines at 1.2730 and 1.2700 all deeper lines stem from the first half of 2018, and are weak thereby. Resistance lines are based on positions and trading of the past months and the curent economic and virial realities.

The 21-day moving average bolsters the 1.2870 resistance line. The 100-day at 1.3130 and the 200-day at 1.3476 are of nominal importance.

Resistance: 1,2825; 1.2870; 1.2930; 1.3050; 1.3100

Support: 1.2830; 1.2700 (channel border); 1.2630; 1.2550; 1.2470; 1.2400

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The immediate expected weakness in the FXStreet Forecast Poll and the limited bounce into the first quarter reflect the underlying advantages for the Canadian dollar. It may be several months before that fundamental situation is altered.