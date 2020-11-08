USD/CAD falls with the dollar's US election woes.

WTI reverses on the US election, up 4.9% on the week.

Joe Biden the default victor in the US, pending election challenges.

USD/CAD at post-pandemic lows after falling late in the week.

FXStreet Forecast Poll sees modest reversal, no trend.

The USD/CAD tumbled in the general US dollar flight, first as the risk-premium infusion from late last week faded and then after the US Presidential contest raised the unnerving prospect of prolonged uncertainty as the Democrats and Republicans litigate corruption and voting fraud charges from the contested election.

Dollar Canada closed at 1.3043 resting on support, at the lower side of the January 2019 to February 2020 pre-pandemic range, and down 2.07% on the week.

Crude oil rose in the first part of the week, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) the North American standard, opened at $35.90 on Monday and by Wednesday's finish at $39.14 had gained 9.0%. Election results in the US dropped it back to $37.67 leaving an improvement of 4.9%

West Texas Intermediate (WTI)

Canada's labor market was slightly weaker in October than expected with unemployment dropping to 8.9% from 9.0%. Net Change in Employment was 83,600 less than one-quarter of September's 378,200. The Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index for October rose to 54.5 from 54.3 in September.

In the US the Employment Situation Report for October had a positive tilt. Payrolls were 638,000 on a 600,000 forecast and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%, much better than the 7.7% prediction.

Neither the weaker Canadian or better US labor reports had any impact on trading nor did the increasing number of local and provincial restrictions imposed to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

American equities had their best week in a month and Treasuries, where the 10-year yield closed at 0.82% on Friday just six points below its finish on election Tuesday at 0.881% and is up more than 30 basis points since its finish at 0.51% on August 4th, show any concern over the contested election.

US election

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has claimed victory based on media analysis but President Donald Trump has not conceded. A media 'call' has no legal or statutory weight. It is an opinion. 2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not? 2020 Elections: Biden wins as per Fox, markets to focus on Georgia's Senate races.

Final official results from a number of very close races are not known. Georgia will hold a complete recount. Arizona will not know its winner until at least Wednesday after its finishes tabulating provisional ballots. Pennsylvania is under a US Supreme Court order to segregate late ballots pending judicial review of the legality of its own Supreme Court's election eve rewrite of the law. North Carolina has about 160,000 outstanding ballots. The Trump campaign has requested recounts in Wisconsin and Michigan.

In these states Mr. Biden's lead came from mail-in ballots whose eligibility and accuracy is open to challenge under existing election law. At the close of voting on November 3 Mr. Trump has substantial leads in all six states. He now leads in only North Carolina.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have filed a number of lawsuits claiming voter fraud or constitutional violations and no conclusion to the election can be reached until these claims and investigations are completed.

In the 2000 contest between the Democrat Al Gore and Republican George Bush, Mr. Gore did not concede until December 13th, five weeks after the vote and after he had exhausted all possible legal challenges. In that election the dispute was over the results in one state, Florida. This year the legal arguments and fraud charges are in several states and some if not all will end in the US Supreme Court. The situation is unique. No candidate before has alleged such widespread and crucial voter fraud. Inauguration day is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

The impact of the election dispute will depend on the credibility and evidence of the voter fraud charges. If the challenges appear to be well-grounded, it is unknown how long the investigations may take, and it becomes likely that the leads in one or more states may revert to Trump, markets will take notice, otherwise the default assumption will be a Biden Presidency.

The US has been through election fraud allegations before and there is no doubt that its institutions and public opinion can stand the strain. After the initial shock markets will be no different. Political rhetoric, which will be non-stop in the weeks ahead, is not reality and legal arguments have a certain soporific effect.

Canada statistics November 2-November 6

Markit's October Manufacturing PMI was 55.5, a slight drop from 56 the prior month. Imports rose to $48.79 billion in September from $48.08 in August and Exports climbed to $45.54 billion from $44.86 billion.

The Canadian Unemployment Rate in October at 8.9% was mid-way between the September rate of 9.0% and the forecast at 8.8%. The Participation Rate at 65.2% was a bit better than the forecast and the prior month, both 65%. Net Change in Employment at 83,600 missed the 100,000 prediction and was far below September's 378,200 total. The Canadian economy has rehired 79% of the March and April job losses.

US statistics November 2-November 6

US data was generally better than anticipated particularly the ISM figures and Nonfarm Payrolls, but in the turmoil of the contested US Presidential election, markets remained focused on the race for the White House.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI was 59.3 in October, better than its 55.8 forecast and the prior 55.4. The New Orders Index set a record at 67.9 far ahead of its 45.9 prediction and September's 60.2. It was the second all-time high in three months after August's 67.6. The Employment Index climbed to 53.2 from 49.6, a far cry from its 40.9 forecast. Construction Spending in September rose 0.3%, missing the 1% estimate. Spending in August was revised to 0.8% from 1.4%.

Factory Orders rose 1.1% in September following a 0.6% rise in August.

ADP Employment Change reported 365,000 new positions in October, under the 650,000 forecast and half of September's 753,000 addition. ISM Services PMI rose to 56.6 in October, less than the 57.5 forecast and September's 57.8. The Employment Index registered 50.1 on a 49.8 prediction and September's 51.8 result. The New Orders Index dropped to 58.8 in October from 61.5 but was much stronger than the 49.4 forecast.

Initial Jobless Claims slipped to 751,000 in the October 30 week from 758,000. Continuing Claims dropped to 7.285 million from 7.823 million.

The Federal Reserve left is base rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its bond purchase and loan programs as before. Chairman Jerome Powell again stressed the need for fiscal support for the economy in his press conference.

Nonfarm Payrolls for October were better than expected at 638,000 on a 600,000 forecast and the September total was revised up by 11,000 to 672,000. The U-3 unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%, far better than the 7.7% prediction and September's 7.9% rate. The U-6 Underemployment Rate fell to 12.1% from 12.9% in September. Labor Force Participation edged up to 61.7% from 61.4%. Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.1% on the month and 4.5% on the year. Average Weekly Hours added 0.1 to 34.8. Wholesale Inventories rose 0.4% in September from -0.1% in August.

USD/CAD outlook

Until the Republican challenges to the election results in the US produce results the market default is a Biden victory.

The negative impact of the election on the US dollar should dissipate and USD/CAD will find support levels increasingly difficult to penetrate given the better performance of the US economy and expanding cohort of Canadian restrictions. With Canadian and US statistics largely absent in the week ahead, technical levels will order trading.

The line at 1.3040 which held in late August and September and for most of January will likely prove sufficient this week. The brief dip below in December 2019 and early January of this year was a product of late year liquidity and its low of 1.2955, now support, will hold should the USD/CAD get that far.

Canada statistics November 9-November 13

Nothing of importance is due this week.

The New Housing Price Index for October out on Thursday. In September it rose 1.2% on the month and 3.2% on the year.

US statistics November 9-November 13

A relatively thin week in the United States as well.

The JOLTS Job Openings Survey for September from the Labor Department is expected to show 5.59 million openings in September, down from 6.493 in August.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October is expected to be unchanged at 0.2% on the month and 1.4% on the year. The Core CPI Index is forecast to be stable at 0.2% on the month and to rise 0.1% to1.8% on the year.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for October is projected to be 0.2% on the month from 0.4% and 0.3% from 0.4% on the year. Core PPI is predicted to be 0.3% from 0.4% on the month and 0.9% from 1.2% on the year. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November is forecast to rise to 82 from 81.8 in October.

The Michigan survey is the most important data for the week but it is not a market moving release.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The sharp drop this week to substantial support without fundamental logic aside from the US election will likely engender a rebound in the USD/CAD.

The Relative Strength Index at 36.75 is just short of oversold but given the sharpness of the descent and the largely non-market cause, it is a reasonable buy signal. The 21-day moving average at 1.3173 floats between two resistance lines and will offer no impediment. The 100-day at 1.3308 coincides with resistance at 1.3315. The 200-day average at 1.3544 is out of the current picture.

Resistance: 1.3120; 1.3215; 1.3260; 1.3315; 1.3385

Support: 1.3040; 1.3000; 1.2955

USD/CAD Forecast Poll

The FXStreet USD/CAD Forecast Poll expects a test lower this week followed by recovery continuing through the month and quarter. The weakness of the recovery with forecasts around 1.3200 witness the lack of a fundamental trend. If accurate the USD/CAD would end almost exactly where it was five months ago.