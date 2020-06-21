Monday to Friday brings a change of mere points.

Weekly range less than last Thursday’s (6/11) run higher.

Canadian dollar on the defensive after gaining 4.3% from 5/25 to 6/10.

The Canadian dollar has given back about one-third of the gains of the past month that briefly brought the USD/CAD to its pandemic jump-off point at 1.3400. The day after the lowest close (1.3411, 6/10) since the March 9 viral lift-off the USD/CAD rose more than two figures (1.3397-1.3632) closing at 1.3629 in a bout of very logically placed profit taking.

Since then USD/CAD has moved sideways in a 60 point range between 1.3540 and 1.3600 with an occasional foray above (1.3686, 6/15) and below 1.3504, 6/16) to no particular effect. On the week the USD/CAD lost four points opening at 1.3612 on Monday and finishing at 1.3608 on Friday. The end of the week was also just 21 points below the close after the June 11 profit rebound.

The pandemic panic volatility of the past three months and its three step resolution has left the pair without a rationale for sustained movement. The viral scare has diminished but not vanished and the economy seems to have bottomed without given clear indication of recovery.

Canadian and US statistics provided glimpses of the future without convincing markets that the recovery is real.

Manufacturing sales in Canada plunged 28.5% in April, tripling the 9.2% loss in March and much worse than the -18.7% forecast. Wholesale sales dropped 21.6%, eight times their decline in March and almost double the 12.6% prediction, and retail sales collapsed 26.4% following the 9.9% slide in March. April statistics have ceased to be indicative of anything except the shutdown low and their impact on markets was nil.

More interesting was the ADP employment data for May registering an increase of 208,400 positions on a prediction for -280,300 and followed the April decrease of 2.361 million. This seconds the earlier official employment change report which posted a gain of 289,600 jobs in May after the 1.993 million loss in April and confounded the -500,000 forecast.

American Treasury yields were lower on the week. The higher than expected initial claims may have put a damper on the enthusiasm for the US dollar.

There is also the possibility that the rising number of virus cases in several states, expected perhaps and far from straining the medical systems but still sufficient to revive fears of quarantine measures and threaten the economic recovery may have provided a small boost for the safety-status of the yen.

Retail sales in the US were much stronger than anticipated. The overall number and control group more than erasing the all-time largest drops in April with record May gains as each figure more than doubled its forecast.

However, the burst of consumer spending after nearly three months of enforced business closures does not mean that consumption component of GDP has returned to normal and the dollar garnered little support. The June sales figures will be more telling for the economic recovery.

USD/CAD outlook

The competition for the next scenario between a resurgent pandemic or reviving economy will likely have to wait for June’s data for an early conclusion.

In the meantime the viral statistics in the US will be of prime interest for markets despite having to read through the unending bias in most reporting.

Given the greater flexibility of the US economy, the reliability of its domestic consumer market to provide consumption and the relative freedom of its economy from exports the stronger bet for recovery is south of the border with a concomitant rise in the USD/CAD over the next few weeks.

Canada statistics June 15-June 19

Monday

Manufacturing sales for April fell 28.5% more than three times the 9.2% drop in March and much lower than the -18.7% prediction.

Wednesday

CPI for May rose 0.3% on the month and fell 0.4% on the year less than the respective 0.7% and flat forecasts. The core rate slipped 0.1% on the month and gained 0.7% on the year. The predictions were 0.1% and 1.4%.

Thursday

Wholesale sales for April dropped 21.6% after falling 2.7% in March. Retail sales in April skidded 26.4% following the March 9.9% drop.

US statistics June 15-June 19

Tuesday

Retail sales rose 17.7% in May reversing the 14.7% drop in April and doubling the 8% prediction, with both months setting all-time records for declines and gains. The control group GDP component rose 11% after falling 12.4% in April. The ex-auto figure was 12.4% in May and -15.2% in April.

Industrial production climbed 1.4% in May, half the 2.9% forecast and far less than the 12.5% drop in April. Capacity utilization registered 64.8% up from 64% in April but missing the 66.9% estimate.

Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday was as cautious as after the recent FOMC meeting warning about the risks of the recovery and its uncertain timetable.

Wednesday

Annualized housing starts were higher on the month in May at 974,000 from 934,000 in April though less than the 1.095 forecast. Building permits were up 14.4% in May to 1.22 million after falling 21.4% to 1.066 million in April.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims were 1.508 million in the June 12 week, 1.3 million had been estimated. The prior week was revised to 1.566 million from 1.542 million. Continuing claims dropped to 20.544 million from the revised 20.606 million, originally 20.929 million of the previous week. A larger decrease to 19.8 million had been expected.

Canadian statistics June 22-June 26

US statistics June 22-June 26

USD/CAD technical outlook

The relative strength index is nearly flat as woudl be expected after the desulotory movement of the past week.

The moving averages show unusual divergence this week with the 21-day nearly at market at 1.3615, the 100-day well above the current level at 1.3783 and the 200-day well below the market at 1.3480.

Resistance:1,3670; 1.3730; 1.3780; 1.3875

Support: 1.3575; 1.3535; 1.3440; 1.3320

USD/CAD sentiment poll

The reach of the forecasts has slipped from last week but the conviction that the next move is higher in all three time frames is unchanged from last week. The one week bullish view improves to 50% from 42%, the one month slips to 57% from 60% and the one quarter climbs to 59% from 52%. Forecast are slightly lower with the one month and one quarter near 1.3800 rather than the mid-point.