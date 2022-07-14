The USD/CAD pair edged higher today as the Dollar Index has managed to resume its uptrend. It was traded at 1.3149 at the time of writing and it seems determined to approach and reach fresh new highs. Fundamentally, the US PPI is expected to report a 0.8% growth in June, Core PPI could register a 0.5% growth, while the Unemployment Claims indicator could remain at 235K in the last week. The rate rallied as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates again in the July meeting after the US CPI and the Core CPI reported higher inflation yesterday.
Technically, the currency pair found strong support on the 1.2949 and on the weekly pivot point of 1.2950 and now it has jumped far above the 1.3076 key resistance. Validating its breakout should confirm an upside continuation. Still, after its amazing rally, the rate could retreat a little. It could come back to test and retest the near-term downside obstacles before resuming its growth.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
