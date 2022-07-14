The USD/CAD pair edged higher today as the Dollar Index has managed to resume its uptrend. It was traded at 1.3149 at the time of writing and it seems determined to approach and reach fresh new highs. Fundamentally, the US PPI is expected to report a 0.8% growth in June, Core PPI could register a 0.5% growth, while the Unemployment Claims indicator could remain at 235K in the last week. The rate rallied as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates again in the July meeting after the US CPI and the Core CPI reported higher inflation yesterday.

Technically, the currency pair found strong support on the 1.2949 and on the weekly pivot point of 1.2950 and now it has jumped far above the 1.3076 key resistance. Validating its breakout should confirm an upside continuation. Still, after its amazing rally, the rate could retreat a little. It could come back to test and retest the near-term downside obstacles before resuming its growth.

