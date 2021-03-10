USDCAD is going to be in focus today with US CPI (inflation figures) and the Canadian interest decision and statement.
A bullish reverse Head and Shoulders holds an upside bias, but could we see a move down towards the Fibonacci confluence zone first?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!