USD/CAD Two Bullish Order Blocks at POC
The USD/CAD has bounced forming an uptrend with clear POC zones. The most important news event for the pair will be released tomorrow – Employment change and Unemployment rate. At this point 1.3120 is providing support and we can also mark it as POC zone. Stronger POC zones are just below within 1.3095-1.3105 (bullish order block, 50.0, L4, ATR support) and POC2 1.3065-80 (bullish order block, L5, ATR low, 61.8). If we see a bounce from any of the zone targets should be 1.3160 followed by 1.3180 and 1.3215. As long as 1.3030 holds the bulls will hold their ground.
