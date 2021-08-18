Breakdown of the resistance levels 1.2660, 1.2740 (the upper line of the descending channel on the weekly chart and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) will confirm the recovery of the USD/CAD bullish dynamics with the prospect of growth to the resistance level 1.2930.
In an alternative scenario, the first signal for selling USD/CAD will be a breakdown of the support level 1.2595.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2585. Stop-Loss 1.2670. Take-Profit 1.2558, 1.2506, 1.2475, 1.2450, 1.2330, 1.2200, 1.2165, 1.2100.
Buy Stop 1.2670. Stop-Loss 1.2585. Take-Profit 1.2700, 1.2740, 1.2825, 1.2930.
