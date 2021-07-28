USD/CAD growth was stopped by resistance levels 1.2740 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600), 1.2800.
In case of breakdown of the support levels 1.2510, 1.2461 USD/CAD will go deep into the descending channel on the weekly chart and to the support levels 1.2165 (50% Fibonacci level), 1.2010 (2021 lows).
In an alternative scenario, a confirmed breakdown of the resistance levels 1.2740, 1.2800 will create preconditions for further growth of USD/CAD towards the resistance level of 1.2950, which will return USD / CAD to a long-term bull market.
Trading scenarios
Sell Stop 1.2490. Stop-Loss 1.2615. Take-Profit 1.2460, 1.2440, 1.2275, 1.2165, 1.2100, 1.2010.
Buy Stop 1.2615. Stop-Loss 1.2490. Take-Profit 1.2680, 1.2740, 1.2950.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,800 mark, focus remains on FOMC
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1,805 region.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....