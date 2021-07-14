A rise into the zone above the 1.2600 resistance level will increase the odds, and a breakout of the key long-term resistance level of 1.2960 will finally return USD/CAD to a multi-year bull market. Long positions are preferable in the current situation.
In an alternative scenario, the breakdown of the resistance level 1.2345 will become a confirmation signal for the resumption of short positions, and the first signal for USD/CAD sales will become a breakdown of the short-term support level 1.2458.
Trading scenarios
Sell Stop 1.2480. Stop-Loss 1.2535. Take-Profit 1.2458, 1.2450, 1.2345, 1.2225, 1.2165, 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010.
Buy Stop 1.2535. Stop-Loss 1.2480. Take-Profit 1.2600, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2960.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
