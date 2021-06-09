USD/CAD is trading below important long-term resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2970, 1.2670. Remaining below the key resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2670, in fact, USD/CAD is in the bear market zone. A breakdown of the short-term support level of 1.2085 will be a signal for the resumption of short positions in USD/CAD. In an alternative scenario, a signal for a possible start of a reversal and breaking of the bearish trend will be a breakdown of important resistance levels 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600), 1.2175 with the prospect of growth to resistance levels 1.2450, 1.2670.
Trading recommendations
Sell by market, Sell Stop 1.2080. Stop-Loss 1.2120. Take-Profit 1.2010, 1.1900.
Buy Stop 1.2120. Stop-Loss 1.2080. Take-Profit 1.2160, 1.2175, 1.2240, 1.2450, 1.2540, 1.2670, 1.2740.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
