EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD key support at 1.1855/45 this week.

USDCAD trades sideways for 3 weeks. We hovered right on first support at 1.2545/35 for hours but broke lower late in the day, although only as far as 1.2521.

Daily Analysis

EURUSD minor resistance at last week’s high of 1.1920/27. A break higher targets 1.1940/50 then important 500 week moving average resistance at 1.1970/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2005.

Best support today at 1.1850/40. Longs need stops below 1.1830. A break lower to targets 1.1800/1.1790. Just be aware that the most important support of the week is at 1.1710/1.1690.

USDCAD has a lot of levels bunched together after a sustained period of trading in a narrow range. Minor resistance at 1.2540/50 & again at 1.2570/80. Further gains retest more important 1 month trend line resistance at 1.2620/30. A break above 2 week highs at 1.2645 targets resistance at 1.2675/85.

First support at 1.2510/00. A break below 1.2490 risks a slide to as 1.2470/60.

Chart