USD/CAD: The price is expected to rise in a minute impulse

In the global perspective, USDCAD may build a global triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
The current chart shows the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree. Apparently, it takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, where the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.
Now we see the development of the primary wave Ⓨ, more precisely, its final part – intermediate wave (Y). It is assumed that the wave (Y) to be completed in the form of minute zigzag ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ near 1.392.
In the second scenario, we may see the construction of a bearish double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
As part of the primary pattern, the waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed, so a continuation of the bearish primary wave Ⓨ is possible.
The primary wave Ⓨ, taking the form of a minor double zigzag, may end at the minimum of the wave Ⓦ, near 1.309.
At the specified level, the intermediate waves (W) and (Y) will be equal to each other.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0750 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0750 while consolidating Friday's pullback early Monday. The main currency pair is on a cautious footing, courtesy of a broadly firmer US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields. Markets stay calm ahead of the Fed, ECB storm.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2600 as US Dollar holds ground
GBP/USD is off the highs, defending minor bids below 1.2600 in the early European hours. The pair is struggling for the upside traction, as the US Dollar holds its recovery gains amid a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the US CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold stays below $1,970 hurdle as the Fed week begins
Gold pares intraday losses, after posting a two-week uptrend, as the key week comprising the top-tier central bank announcements and US inflation data loom. That said, the market’s cautious optimism fails to keep pressuring the US Dollar amid reassessment of the previous dovish bias about the Fed.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
The Big Three Ahead - US CPI, FOMC and ECB
One of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been how quickly headline inflation in the US has been declining. In June last year US CPI peaked at 9.1% and has been on a downward path ever since.