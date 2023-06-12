USD/CAD: The price is expected to rise in a minute impulse

Share:

In the global perspective, USDCAD may build a global triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.

The current chart shows the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree. Apparently, it takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, where the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.

Now we see the development of the primary wave Ⓨ, more precisely, its final part – intermediate wave (Y). It is assumed that the wave (Y) to be completed in the form of minute zigzag ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ near 1.392.

In the second scenario, we may see the construction of a bearish double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

As part of the primary pattern, the waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed, so a continuation of the bearish primary wave Ⓨ is possible.

The primary wave Ⓨ, taking the form of a minor double zigzag, may end at the minimum of the wave Ⓦ, near 1.309.

At the specified level, the intermediate waves (W) and (Y) will be equal to each other.