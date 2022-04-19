The USD/CAD pair edges higher as the Dollar Index remains bullish. DXY’s further growth could help the greenback to appreciate versus its rivals. In the short term, the pair retreated a little but the upside pressure remained high. The price resumed its current rally as the Loonie was punished by the Housing Starts indicator which came in at 246K below 249K estimates. In addition, Foreign Securities Purchases dropped unexpectedly from 13.49B to 7.44B. Fundamentally, the USD received a helping hand from the US Building Permits and Housing Starts. Both economic indicators came in better than expected.
Still, it remains to see if the USD/CAD pair could resume its growth. As you can see on the H1 chart, the price is trapped within a triangle formation. 1.2650 - 1.2661 area represents a resistance zone. As long as it stays under this upside obstacle, the price could develop a new leg down. False breakouts above the triangle’s resistance and through the median line (ml) may announce a downside breakout from the current triangle. Only a valid breakout above 1.2661 could activate an upside continuation.
