EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 stopped below 1.1690 now for a sell signal initially targeting 1.1640/30.

USDCAD higher as predicted to the 1.2775/85 target as we reach 1.2904 this morning. Outlook remains positive.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow, difficult to trade.

Daily analysis

EURUSD broke best support at 1.1735/15 for a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.

First resistance at 1.1715/35 of course. Shorts need stops above 1.1750.

USDCAD reaches 1.2904 as we look for 1.2950/60 & very strong resistance at 1.3040/60. Shorts need stops above 1.3095.

Very minor support at 1.2850/40, strong support at 1.2810/00. Longs need stops below 1.2780.

GBPCAD beat the August high of 1.7495/1.7505 to target the July high at 1.7557/67 (hit). A break above 1.7590 targets 1.7660/80.

First support at 1.7510/00. Second support at 1.7450/30.

