EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD we have a confirmed sell signal for the US dollar so further gains are expected.
USDCAD broke the August low at 1.2448 to target 1.2420/10 & eventually minor support at 1.2310/1.2290. This was yesterday’s low for the day.
GBPCAD we have shorts at first resistance at 1.7050/70 targeting 1.7000, perhaps as far as 1.6950/40.
Daily analysis
EURUSD hit the next target of 1.1665/75 after a very important longer term buy signal. Next we look for a test of minor resistance at 1.1690/99. We should struggle here initially but shorts are probably too risky. better to buy on weakness here & a pull back to support.
An obviously buying opportunity at 1.1620/00, (we held just 6 pips above here as I write this morning) with stops below 1.1580. A break lower is an unexpected sell signal targeting 1.1540/30.
USDCAD hit our target & very minor support at 1.2310/1.2290 with a low for the day yesterday. If we continue lower eventually look for 1.2270 & 1.2250/40.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.2380/90. Strong resistance at 1.2450/70. Shorts need stops above 1.2485.
GBPCAD is holding first resistance at 1.7050/70. Stop above 1.7090. A break higher is an important buy signal targeting 1.7155/75 & 1.7195, perhaps as far as 1.7240/50.
Minor support at 1.6950/40. Further losses are likely eventually to 1.6910/1.6890. Ultimately we are looking for the target of 1.6870/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.6800/1.6780.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
