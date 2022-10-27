Yesterday's Dovish BOC (Bank of Canada) has put the jitters under an already softer Canadian Dollar. The markets were expecting a 75 basis point hike however were delivered just 50bp. The Loonie quickly lost value against the basket of currencies. In the follow on statement Governor Macklem commented that the terminal rate, i.e. the peak of the rate hike cycle, was “getting close”, although he did acknowledge that “we are not there yet”. The BOC has already raised rates 5 times this year. Analysts and indeed the Governor are mindful not to push the economy into a recession. A tight balancing act for sure but the fact that they are now vocal about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel has to be seen as negative news for the currency. The US FED on the other hand is less committed on their terminal level for rates. Most of the Fed presidents are still out there with their hawkish guidance.

However, The US 10-year bond rates are declining from the highs of 4.25 reached last week, currently hovering around the 4% level. The USD has pulled back as a consequence. Analysts are also heavy on the wires predicting that the Fed may not have to hike as much as previously thought. However, we do not see the same signs from the aggressive Fed that will “do what it takes” to tackle inflation.

The USD’s 5-day decline now seems to be stalling, The daily USDCAD chart shows a very strong demand zone in around the 1.3510 area. We are expecting this to form the medium-term base for this currency pair. We are looking to take long trades on any pullback as long as the price remains north of this key level. A move back up to 1.3800 is not wholly unexpected. Be nimble.