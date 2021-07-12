The Canadian dollar is trading quietly in the European session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2505, up 0.51%.
Canada job data sends lifts loonie
The Canadian dollar ended the week on a high note, courtesy of excellent June employment data. The economy created 231 thousand jobs, smashing past the consensus of 175 thousand. This was a strong rebound from May, which disappointed with a reading of -68.0 thousand. What is particularly encouraging is that the economy has recovered most of the jobs which were lost due to Covid. As expected, the unemployment rate fell to 7.8%, down sharply from the previous reading of 8.2%.
The strong employment numbers are unlikely to change the stance of the Bank of Canada, which holds its policy meeting on Wednesday. An ING report said that the BoC will continue to taper its QE program and will shut down bond purchases by the end of 2021, with rate hikes to follow in the second half of 2022. The report added that inflation is higher than the BoC target and the economy is on an “encouraging growth path”.
The BoC was the first major central bank to scale back bond purchases and is expected to taper for a third time on Wednesday, reducing weekly purchases from 3 billion dollars to 2 billion dollars. Tighter policy is bullish for the Canadian dollar, which could also receive a lift this week from strong oil prices.
The Canadian dollar has received a boost from higher oil prices, but the recent collapse of OPEC+ talks could lead to a fall in oil prices if producers decide to flood the market in order to grab more market share. The group usually finds a way to overcome internal disagreements, and the expectation that a compromise will be reached between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has supported oil prices.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD faces resistance at 1.2594. Above, there is resistance at 1.2735.
-
On the downside, there is support at 1.2306. Below, there is support at 1.2161.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1850 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 down on the day. The dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD slides to 1.3850 as the UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, some 50 pips down on the day. Dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening push the pair lower. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD remains depressed amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold remained on the defensive heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,800 mark.
Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack
Dogecoin price is forming a massive bearish head-and-shoulders. Dogecoin price has been trudging for more than a month with a steady downtrend. This move fits into the larger picture of a massive bearish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.