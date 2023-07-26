Short Term Elliott Wave view in USDCAD suggests wave 2 ended at 1.338. The pair has extended lower within wave 3 with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse structure. Down from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 1.326 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.33. Pair then extended lower in wave (iii) towards 1.3139 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 1.3199. Pair made a final leg lower in wave (v) towards 1.3089. This completed wave ((i)) in higher degree.
Wave ((ii)) rally is in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 1.3232 and wave (b) pullback ended at 1.311 as an expanded flat. Down from wave (a), wave a ended at 1.3157, wave b ended at 1.324, and wave c lower ended at 1.311 which completed wave (b). Wave (c) is now in progress as a 5 waves. Up from wave (b), wave i ended at 1.322 and wave ii ended at 1.3145. Expect pair to extend higher in wave iii of (c), followed by wave iv pullback, and final wave v higher. Potential target higher is the blue box area of 1.3269 – 1.336 before it resumes lower. As far as pivot at 1.3385 high stays intact, expect the rally to fail at the blue box for further downside.
USD/CAD 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
USD/CAD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plunges toward 0.6700 on soft Australian inflation data
AUD/USD is trading under intense selling pressure toward 0.6700, losing nearly 40 pips after the Australian CPI inflation came in softer-than-expected across the time horizon. Cooling Australian inflation flags RBA pause expectations. weighing heavily on the Australian Dollar. Fed next in focus.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,950 support confluence with eyes on Fed
Gold steadies around $1,965 as bulls and bears jostle during the early hours of the key data comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the latest headlines testing the previous optimism about China.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.