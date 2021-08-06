USD/CAD Outlook: Traders seem non-committed ahead of US/Canadian jobs report

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/CAD on Thursday.
- The downside remains limited amid COVID-19 jitters and Clarida's hawkish comments.
- The market focus shifts to the monthly employment details from the US and Canada.
The USD/CAD pair snapped four consecutive days of a positive move and slipped below the key 1.2500 psychological mark on Thursday, though lacked any follow-through. Crude oil prices staged a strong rebound from over two-week lows amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East – between Iran and Israel. This, in turn, benefitted the commodity-linked loonie, which, along with a subdued US dollar demand, exerted some pressure on the major. That said, concerns that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery and limit fuel demand capped gains for the black gold.
On the other hand, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments on Wednesday continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit any further losses for the major. Clarida took a more hawkish turn and signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 depending on how the labor market fared in the next few months. Clarida further noted that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening. This was evident from a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields, which further underpinned the USD.
The combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to rebound around 25 pips from daily lows and edge higher during the Asian session on Friday. The market focus now shifts to the release of monthly employment details from the US and Canada. The closely-watched NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed. This, in turn, will drive the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen hovering near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2007-1.2808 strong move up. Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront some resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.2580-85 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2600 mark and the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2615-20 area. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2700 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2745 horizontal resistance en-route multi-month tops, around the 1.2800-1.2810 region touched on July 19.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2500 mark might continue to find decent support near the 1.2425-20 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the 50% Fibo. level around the 1.2400 level, will set the stage for further losses. The pair might then extend the downward trajectory further towards the 1.2360-55 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2315 region.
