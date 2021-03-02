USD/CAD Outlook: Set-up favours bullish traders, Canadian GDP eyed for fresh impetus

A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.

The reflation trade, softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift ahead of Canadian GDP.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to two-week tops. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by a fresh leg up in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie. Investors remain optimistic about a strong recovery in the global fuel demand amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan. That said, renewed US dollar buying interest extended some support to the major and helped limit any further losses.

The USD was back in demand amid the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. The narrative was reinforced by Monday's upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to a three-year high level of 60.8 in February. The reflation trade has been fueling expectations for a possible acceleration in inflation and doubts about the possibility of ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This, along with a pullback in crude oil prices assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids and climb back closer to the 1.2700 round-figure mark during the Asian session on Tuesday.

In fact, WTI futures retreated below the $60/barrel amid concern that the OPEC+ alliance will certainly decide to increase global supply when it meets this Thursday. That said, market players feel that the oil producers would want to wait a little longer before testing the strength of global demand too much. Apart from this, the risk of a near-term boost to supply from the lifting of sanctions against Iran receded after Teheran refused the offer of direct talks with the US over the work on its nuclear program. This, in turn, should hold traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around oil.

Market participants now look forward to the Canadian Q4 GDP report for a fresh impetus. The data is scheduled for release later during the early North American session and will play a key role in driving the Canadian dollar. On the other hand, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics. This would further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair struggled to capitalize on its recent strong rebound from multi-year lows and once again started retreating from the 1.2745-50 heavy supply zone. The mentioned barrier marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2882-1.2468 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, the emergence of some dip-buying near a four-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, favours bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2700 mark before positioning for a move back towards the 1.2745-50 strong resistance. A sustained move beyond will mark a fresh bullish breakout and push the pair further towards the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move to retest YTD tops, around the 1.2870-80 region.

On the flip side, the mentioned resistance-turned-support, around the 1.2640-35 region should continue to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, near the 1.2625 level and the 1.2600 mark. Sustained weakness below the said support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its prior/well-established short-term bearish trend. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.