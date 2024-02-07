- USD/CAD drifts lower for the second straight day amid some follow-through USD selling.
- A modest downtick in Oil prices could undermine the Loonie and lend support to the pair.
- Hawkish Fed expectations could revive the USD demand and contribute to limiting losses.
The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-1.3500s, or its highest level in almost two-month and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The downtick is exclusively sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, though lacks follow-through and is more likely to be bought into. A positive risk tone drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the safe-haven Greenback against a basket of currencies, away from the highest level since November 14 touched this week. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer should help limit any meaningful downside for the buck.
The incoming US macro data, including the blockbuster jobs report on Friday, pointed to a still-resilient economy. Adding to this, hawkish comments by several Fed officials further forced investors to scale back their expectations for early and steep rate cuts in 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in an interview with US TV show 60 Minutes aired on Sunday, reiterated that the March meeting is likely too soon to have confidence to start cutting rates. Moreover, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that the recent news on inflation has been encouraging, though it must be moving sustainably lower to open the rate cut door. Harker added that it would be a mistake to cut rates prematurely as wage gains are too high to achieve the 2% inflation target and that it is possible that inflation may be more persistent than expected. Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that we are not done yet on inflation and most of the disinflationary gains have come from the supply-side, but the data is looking positive. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
Apart from this, a downtick in Crude Oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, could further lend support to the USD/CAD pair. The prospect of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire raises hopes for a de-escalation of the crisis in the major oil-producing region and weighs on the black liquid. Investors, however, remain worried about attacks on ships by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the crucial Red Sea, which sees nearly 12% of the global Oil trade. Furthermore, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the February Short-Term Energy Outlook report released on Tuesday, lowered its forecast for domestic Oil output growth for 2024 and eased worries about excess supply. This, along with industry data showing that US inventories grew less than expected last week, could act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices. Market participants now look forward to the official EIA US oil inventory data due later today, which will also include production figures for the past week. Apart from this, Trade Balance data from the US and Canada, along with speeches by Fed officials, might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the currency pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures ahead of the mid-1.3500s constitutes the formation of a bearish multiple-tops on the daily chart. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are holding in the bullish territory and validate the near-term positive outlook for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, any subsequent decline is likely to find decent support near the 1.3435 horizontal zone. This is followed by the 1.3400 mark and last week's swing low, around the 1.3360-1.3355 region. A convincing break below the latter will confirm the aforementioned bearish pattern and pave the way for a further depreciating move.
On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.3500 psychological mark might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3535-1.3540 region. Some follow-through buying, however, will negate any near-term negative bias and trigger a short-covering rally. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3600 round figure and climb further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3620-1.3625 supply zone.
