USD/CAD recovers further from a multi-week low amid the post-FOMC USD strength.

Crude Oil prices languish near the weekly low and fail to lend support to the Loonie.

Traders now look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of the NFP on Friday.

The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day's solid rebound from the 1.3360-1.3355 region, or a nearly three-week low and gains positive traction for the second straight day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains well supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less dovish outlook on interest rates, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor that pushes the currency pair back closer to the weekly top during the early European session.

As was expected, the Fed decided to leave the main interest-rate target unchanged at between 5.25%-5.5% at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and indicated that the policy rate is likely at its peak. The US central bank also dropped the longstanding reference to possible further hikes in the borrowing cost. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that rate cuts would likely begin at some point this year, though pushed back strongly against expectations for any such move in March. Traders were quick to react and are now pricing in a 38% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates in March, down from 59% before the announcement and nearly 90% a month ago. This overshadowed the disappointing release of the US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employers added 107K jobs in January, missing expectations of 145K and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 158K.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks stemming from the Middle East conflict, along with persistent worries about slowing economic growth in China, continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, lifts the safe-haven USD to a fresh high since December 13. Furthermore, a surprise build in US inventories keeps Crude Oil prices depressed near a multi-day low, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and providing an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. According to the data from the Energy Information Administration, US crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 1.23 million barrels during the week ended January 29, while Gasoline inventories increased by roughly 1.16 million barrels. Apart from this, the recent dovish signals from the Bank of Canada (BoC), saying that lower interest rates are on the way later this year, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the currency pair.

Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Jobless Claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand, which, along with Oil price dynamics, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. The focus, however, remains glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. In the meantime, a further decline might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the currency pair.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the subsequent recovery favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the said chart have started gaining positive traction and holding in the bullish territory on the daily chart. This further validates a constructive outlook and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Any further move up, however, is likely to confront stiff resistance ahead of the 1.3500 psychological mark. This is followed by the 1.3535-1.3540 double-top barrier, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3600 mark for the first time since December.

On the flip side, the 1.3400 round figure now seems to act as an immediate strong support ahead of the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged near the 1.3380 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the overnight swing low, around the 1.3360-1.3355 zone, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to test the 1.3300 mark.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart