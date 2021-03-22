USD/CAD Outlook: Lack of follow-through buying warrants caution for bullish traders

USD/CAD continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.2500 mark.

Retreating US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.

The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's solid rebound from the lowest level since February 2018 and gained some follow-through traction on Friday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar buying and pushed the pair to one-week tops. As investors looked past a dovish FOMC policy statement, the USD was back in demand and remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook. Moreover, investors remain convinced that the rapid pace of improvement in economic conditions would force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

The supporting factors, to a larger extent, was offset by a goodish rebound in crude oil prices. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. WTI staged a solid rebound of around 2% on the back of Thursday's announcement that European nations plan to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. This helped ease concerns that a new wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe could hinder a recovery in fuel demand and lifted oil prices.

On the economic data front, Canadian Retail Sales posted the second consecutive month of decline in January and came in at -1.1%. That said, the reading was less worse than market expectations and further extended some support to the Canadian dollar. The pair retreated over 50 pips from daily swing highs, albeit caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors and replaced the hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates. Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in other asset classes drove some haven flows towards the USD and extended some support to the major.

However, the ongoing pullback in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. The pair, so far, has been struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark. This warrants some caution for bullish traders and before positioning for any meaningful upside. Market participants now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a virtual panel discussion scheduled later this Monday. Apart from this, the release of US Existing Home Sales data and speeches by other influential FOMC members will influence the USD later during the early North American session. This, along with oil price dynamics, will allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Friday’s positive move faltered just ahead of a resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2737-1.2365 recent decline. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair’s next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2525-30 supply zone ahead of mid-1.2500s (50% Fibo. level). A sustained break through the mentioned region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair back towards a strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2575-80 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2470-60 confluence support now seems to protect the immediate downside. The mentioned area comprises 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level. Sustained weakness below will negate prospects for any further recovery, instead turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide below the 1.2400 mark, to retest multi-year lows near the 1.2365 region.