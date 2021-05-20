A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain strong positive traction on Wednesday.

The risk-off mood, uptick in US bond yields, hawkish FOMC minutes drove flows to the USD.

A slump in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up.

The USD/CAD pair gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the lowest level since May 2015. The momentum pushed the pair to fresh weekly tops and was sponsored by a combination of factors. A generally weaker risk tone, along with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the safe-haven US dollar to reverse an intraday dip to multi-month lows. Apart from this, a selloff in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the major.

Investors remain worried that surging COVID-19 cases and the imposition of new restrictive measures in some Asian countries would hinder fragile fuel demand recovery. Adding to the bearish pressure were rumours about progress in talks between the US and Iran over the nuclear program, which could boost global crude supplies. The developments overshadowed the Energy Information Administration's report, showing a smaller-than-expected 1.3 million barrel build in US crude inventories, and weighed heavily on the commodity.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar failed to benefit from stronger-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures. Data published by Statistics Canada revealed that the headline CPI rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in the previous month. This was higher than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 3.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI arrived at 0.5% during the reported month as against market expectations for a modest downtick to 0.4%.

On the other hand, the intraday USD buying picked up pace after the minutes of the April FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers discussed QE tapering. Several participants said that a discussion about adjusting the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate at some point if the economy continued to make rapid progress. A hawkish surprise triggered another round of selling in the bond market and further underpinned the USD.

That said, a modest pullback in the US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped gains for the major, rather exerted some pressure during the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for some impetus. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will influence the CAD and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA supports prospects for an extension of the recovery momentum. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2145 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 1.2200 mark and accelerate the momentum further towards the 1.2260 resistance zone. A subsequent strength would trigger a fresh bout of the short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.2300 mark, en-route the next major hurdle near mid-1.2300s.

On the flip side, weakness below the 1.2100 mark now seems to find decent support near the 1.2065 horizontal level. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to retest multi-year lows, around the 1.2015-10 region. The downward trajectory could further drag the pair below the key 1.2000 psychological mark, towards testing May 2015 swing lows, around the 1.1920 region.